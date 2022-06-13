Boris Johnson says plan to break Brexit treaty is ‘not a big deal’

The prime minister was warned by Dublin his move would ‘deeply damage’ relations

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 13 June 2022 13:32
Comments
(PA)

Boris Johnson has insisted a plan to break parts of the Northern IrelandBrexit deal is "not a big deal".

The prime minister was warned by Dublin this morning that the move would "deeply damage" relations between Britain and Europe if it went ahead.

But the prime minister insisted that the legislation amounted to "a relatively trivial set of adjustments" to deal with problems caused by the agreement he negotiated.

The legislation will give the UK government powers to override elements of the Northern Ireland protocol at the behest of the Northern Ireland loyalist community.

The existing arrangement was jointly agreed by Mr Johnson's Government and the EU as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to keep the Irish land border open, in line with the Good Friday Agreement.

Recommended

But unionists are annoyed that the set-up requires regulatory checks and customs declarations on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland instead.

The government rejects the claim that the plan breaches international law, but has refused to release its own legal advice on the matter and is at odds with settled legal opinion.

Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney had said the plan to breach the treaty would ultimately "ratchet up" tension and breach the UK's international commitments.

A spokesman for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said Mr Coveney told the Foreign Secretary that "publishing legislation that would breach the UK's commitments under international law, the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland Protocol is deeply damaging to relationships on these islands and between the UK and EU".

The spokesperson added that the plan marked a "particular low point in the UK's approach to Brexit, especially as Ms Truss has not engaged with negotiations with the EU in any meaningful way since February".

World news in pictures

Show all 50

Mr Johnson told Sky News: "What it does is it creates unnecessary barriers on trade east-west. What we can do is fix that - it's not a big deal."

Speaking separately on LBC Radio he added: "We have to understand there are two traditions in Northern Ireland, broadly two ways of looking at the border issues. One community at the moment feels very, very estranged from the way things are operating and very alienated.

"We have just got to fix that. It is relatively simple to do it, it's a bureaucratic change that needs to be made.

"Frankly, it's a relatively trivial set of adjustments in the grand scheme of things." He added that it would be an overreaction by Brussels to respond with sanctions.

Recommended

The prime minister's legislation is expected to face opposition in both Houses of Parliament, including from some within the Tory ranks.

His move comes as the government tries to reset the news agenda in the wake of the partygate scandal and the prime minister’s own lawbreaking.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in