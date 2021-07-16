Boris Johnson’s government is under fire after one of the prime minister’s university school friends – a former Bullingdon Club member – was handed a role on Whitehall’s sleaze watchdog.

Ewen Fergusson, a member of Oxford’s infamous dining club at the same time as the prime minister, has been named as one of two new members for the committee on standards in public life.

Sir Alistair Graham, former chair of the independent committee, claimed the appointment was “pathetic” – given the friendship between Mr Johnson and Mr Fergusson.

“It really is desperate if you have to be a university mate of Boris Johnson to qualify to sit on the committee that is supposed to examine sleaze,” Sir Alistair said.

“I doubt that the experience of the Bullingdon would provide any of the right qualifications. It seems like a completely inappropriate appointment.”

The committee on standards in public life advises the prime minister on ethical issues and can conduct inquiries into any perceived conflict of inflicts.

Although appointments to the sleaze watchdog are made by the Cabinet Office, it is understood that membership selections to the advisory body are approved by No 10.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “Mr Fergusson applied through open and fair competition, following the governance code for public appointments.”

The spokesperson added: “His application was carefully considered on its merits by the advisory assessment panel, which interviewed him and found that he was appointable.”

Mr Fergusson – a former partner at Herbert Smith Freehills legal firm – was photographed alongside both Mr Johnson and David Cameron at a gathering of the Bullingdon Club in 1987.

But permission to republish the photograph has been withdrawn by the photographers who hold the copyright.

The elite dining club, satirised as “the Bollinger Club” in Evelyn Waugh’s novel Decline and Fall, has become notorious for its strange rituals and riotous banquets.

In 2005 four members were fined after the group smashed 17 bottles of wine at a country pub outside Oxford.

Mr Johnson was recently criticised for allowing Whitehall watchdogs to remain “toothless” after he rejected recommendations to give his own ethics adviser powers to launch inquiries into misbehaviour by ministers.

The independent adviser on ministerial interests, Lord Geidt, must wait for the green light from the prime minister before opening an investigation into alleged misconduct.