Boris Johnson was presented with a set of books by his hero Winston Churchill as a farewell present from ministerial colleagues as he chaired his final cabinet meeting today.

Cabinet ministers – who paid for the first edition copies of Churchill’s six-volume history of the Second World War out of their own pockets – applauded the PM as he concluded the weekly meeting for the last time.

Addressing ministers on the first anniversary of the lifting of Covid restrictions, Mr Johnson set out what he clearly hopes will be seen as his legacy as PM, stating that the swift rollout of vaccines and early move out of lockdown had allowed the UK’s economy to recover faster than other countries.

But there was no reflection on the complaints over his performance and behaviour which forced his resignation two weeks ago.

Mr Johnson is expected to divide his time between No 10 and his country residence Chequers until he hands over to a successor on 5 September. No details have yet been released of any summer holiday plans.

His official spokesperson said it was possible that a further cabinet meeting could be called to deal with a unexpected crisis over the summer, but none are scheduled.

Boris Johnson arrives for a farewell photograph with cabinet ministers (Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street)

Presenting Mr Johnson with the books along with a signed photo of the cabinet, Cabinet Office minister Nigel Adams said that the gifts were a mark of thanks for his “service to the country”.

In an apparent effort to ensure the survival of personal projects like “levelling up” and Net Zero, in thanking his colleagues, Mr Johnson also urged them to “stay focused on the issues impacting on the public” under his successor.

The cost of the six-volume Churchill set was not revealed, but first editions are available on the Internet for around £250-£500.