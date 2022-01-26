Boris Johnson has been accused of body-shaming a political rival after asking him “who has been eating more cake?” as he replied to a question in parliament.

At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, challenged Mr Johnson on his handling of the ‘Partygate’ scandal.

He said the affair was “sucking attention from the real issues facing the public”, such as the cost of living crisis.

Mr Blackford added that the looming increase to national insurance contributions was hanging over the public “like a guillotine” while those in Downing Street “eat cake” — a reference to revelation that Mr Johnsonwas presented with a cake in the No 10 cabinet room during a Covid lockdown.

Mr Johnson, who had been attempting to lose weight after being hospitalised with Covid, fired back: “I don’t know who has been eating more cake?” in an apparent jibe at Mr Blackford’s weight.

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP’s equalities spokesperson, claimed the offhand remark was yet more evidence that the PM “is completely unfit for office.”

“Whether it’s his body shaming jokes, his racism, his homophobia, or his wider misconduct in public office, Mr Johnson is giving people another telling insight into his odious character,” Ms Oswald said.

Mr Johnson has previously denied being racist or homophobic and has apologised for “mistakes” made during Covid lockdowns.

"The prime minister’s frequently offensive remarks will have a damaging impact on many young people and need to be called out,” Ms Oswald added.

“He is sending an appalling message to society, that the most powerful person in the UK government thinks it’s ok to mock people because of their bodies, race, sexual orientation and religion.

"The longer Tory MPs allow Mr Johnson to cling onto power, the more damage they will do to any remaining public trust in this discredited government.”

The exchange came during another fiery PMQs, where Mr Johnson faced further questions about partygate, which has now dogged his premiership for nearly two months.

An MP was forced to withdraw claims labelling Boris Johnson a “liar” during the session.

During his clashes with Keir Starmer, the PM criticised the Labour leader for opposing Brexit and added: “The problem with the Labour Party today is he’s a lawyer, not a leader.”

After the cheers subsided from the Tory benches, Mr Johnson went on: “We’ve taken the tough decisions, we’ve got the big calls right and we - and in particular I - are getting on with the job.”

MPs are still awaiting the publication of a civil servant-led inquiry into the partygate affair.