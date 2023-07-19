Former assistant to Boris Johnson to become UK’s youngest peer next week

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former assistant to Boris Johnsonis to become the UK’s youngest peer when she takes up her seat in the House of Lords next week.

Charlotte Owen will become Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge, a well to do village in Cheshire, when she begins the job for life.

Her appointment to the upper chamber was one of a number on the ex-PM’s controversial resignation honours list.

Ms Owen, and Mr Johnson’s former spokesman and tennis partner Ross Kempsell, are due to become some of the UK’s youngest ever peers.

Ms Owen, 30, who was also briefly a special adviser, will enter the Lords on July 24.

She will join just a week after former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who took part in a lockdown-busting Christmas party in December 2020 at Tory Party headquarters.

He is facing calls to renounce his peerage after the police announced that they are looking into the ‘jingle and mingle’ party.

Ms Owen has faced scrutiny since her elevation was announced.

She is the only woman to be made a peer as part of Mr Johnson's resignation honours, just six years after she started working in politics.

Mr Bailey was formally introduced in the second chamber as Lord Bailey of Paddington earlier this week.

Scotland Yard reopened their inquiry into the Christmas 2020 party after a video of the event was published by the Daily Mirror last month.

Members of the House of Lords can claim a £342 a day in an attendance allowance as well as travel expenses.