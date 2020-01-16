Boris Johnson must deliver ‘climate change Budget’ say his advisers, telling him to act on crisis now

Boris Johnson must deliver a “climate change Budget” in March, the prime minister’s own advisers have warned, in a powerful plea to stop the delay in tackling the gathering crisis.

Crucial measures to slash carbon emissions – such as ending sales of petrol and diesel cars and removing gas boilers from buildings – must be brought forward within weeks, they say.

The call comes after ministers admitted they will not decide how to fund a strategy to meet their legal commitment to achieve “net zero” carbon emissions until the end of the year.

This week, the health secretary issued a “carry on flying” message – and the climate crisis was barely mentioned by the prime minister during the election campaign, when he boycotted the Channel 4 debate on the issue.

Now the vice chair of the independent Committee on Climate Change has advised the prime minister that there is no more time to waste.

“We are not on track to meet existing legal targets for the 2020s and 2030s – and now we have raised the bar,” said Baroness Brown, revealing the contents of a recent letter.

And she added: “We would like to see the climate change Budget in March.”

The challenge comes ahead of the UK being thrust into the international spotlight when it hosts the United Nations COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, in November.

Theresa May won plaudits for pushing through the legal duty to end the UK’s contributions to climate change by 2050 – but left the action plan to her successor.

Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Show all 20 1 /20 Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures California In this decade, humans have become ever more aware of climate change. Calls for leaders to act echo around the globe as the signs of a changing climate become ever more difficult to ignore Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Athens, Greece Fierce wildfires have flared up in numerous countries. The damage being caused is unprecedented: 103 people were killed in wildfires last year in California, one of the places best prepared, best equipped to fight such blazes in the world AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Redding, California Entire towns have been razed. The towns of Redding and Paradise in California were all but eliminated in the 2018 season AP Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Athens, Greece While wildfires in Greece (pictured), Australia, Indonesia and many other countries have wrought chaos to infrastructure, economies and cost lives AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Carlisle, England In Britain, flooding has become commonplace. Extreme downpours in Carlisle in the winter of 2015 saw the previous record flood level being eclipsed by two feet AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Hebden Bridge, England Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire has flooded repeatedly in the past decade, with the worst coming on Christmas Day 2015. Toby Smith of Climate Visuals, an organisation focused on improving how climate change is depicted in the media, says: "Extreme weather and flooding, has and will become more frequent due to climate change. An increase in the severity and distribution of press images, reports and media coverage across the nation has localised the issue. It has raised our emotions, perception and personalised the effects and hazards of climate change." Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Somerset, England Out west in Somerset, floods in 2013 led to entire villages being cut off and isolated for weeks Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Dumfries, Scotland "In summer 2012, intense rain flooded over 8000 properties. In 2013, storms and coastal surges combined catastrophically with elevated sea levels whilst December 2015, was the wettest month ever recorded. Major flooding events continued through the decade with the UK government declaring flooding as one of the nation's major threats in 2017," says Mr Smith of Climate Visuals Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures London, England Weather has been more extreme in Britain in recent years. The 'Beast from the East' which arrived in February 2018 brought extraordinarily cold temperatures and high snowfall. Central London (pictured), where the city bustle tends to mean that snow doesn't even settle, was covered in inches of snow for day PA Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures London, England Months after the cold snap, a heatwave struck Britain, rendering the normally plush green of England's parks in Summer a parched brown for weeks AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures New South Wales, Australia Worsening droughts in many countries have been disastrous for crop yields and have threatened livestock. In Australia, where a brutal drought persisted for months last year, farmers have suffered from mental health problems because of the threat to their livelihood Reuters Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Tonle Sap, Cambodia Even dedicated climate skeptic Jeremy Clarkson has come to recognise the threat of climate change after visiting the Tonle Sap lake system in Cambodia. Over a million people rely on the water of Tonle Sap for work and sustinence but, as Mr Clarkson witnessed, a drought has severley depleted the water level Carlo Frem/Amazon Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Addis Ababa, Ethiopia In reaction to these harbingers of climate obliteration, some humans have taken measures to counter the impending disaster. Ethiopia recently planted a reported 350 million trees in a single day AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Morocco Morocco has undertaken the most ambitious solar power scheme in the world, recently completing a solar plant the size of San Francisco AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures London, England Electric cars are taking off as a viable alternative to fossil fuel burning vehicles and major cities across the world are adding charging points to accomodate AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Purmerend, The Netherlands Cities around the world are embracing cycling too, as a clean (and healthy) mode of transport. The Netherlands continues to lead the way with bikes far outnumbering people Jeroen Much/Andras Schuh Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Xiamen, China Cycling infrastructure is taking over cities the world over, in the hope of reducing society's dependency on polluting vehicles Ma Weiwei Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Chennai, India Despite positive steps being taken, humans continue to have a wildly adverse effect on the climate. There have been numerous major oil spills this decade, the most notable being the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Amazon rainforest, Brazil More recently, large swathes of the Amazon rainforest were set alight by people to clear land for agriculture AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures California This decade may have seen horrors but it has led to an understanding that the next decade must see change if human life is to continue Getty

But Mr Johnson’s only eye-catching pledge has been a plan to deliver zero-carbon energy from nuclear fusion by 2040 – even though experts believe achieving the dream is still 30 years away.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Baroness Brown suggested the measures the government should adopt, including:

* Accelerating the end of sales of petrol and diesel cars from 2040 to 2030;

* Tackling CO2 emissions from the 30 million buildings in the UK that still burn fossil fuels; and

* Helping farmers change land use to reduce the harmful impact on the planet – through the newly-published agriculture bill.

Baroness Brown said the Glasgow summit would be “absolutely crucial”, adding: “This is the meeting where countries will be raising their nationally determined contributions, their commitments, to reducing emissions by 2030.

“The UK, as chair of COP, has a hugely important opportunity to emphasise our world-leading commitment to net zero emissions.

“What we need to do, to have credibility as chair of COP, is not only have that target but to be demonstrating that we have the policies in place to deliver it.”

This week the last decade was confirmed as the hottest on record, according to three global agencies. Nasa, Noaa and the Met Office examined records back to 1850 and found the past five years had been the hottest.

The figures prompted Sir David Attenborough to warn: “The moment of crisis has come, we can no longer prevaricate.”

Speaking to the BBC on Thursday, Sir David said: “We have been putting things off year after year. We have been raising target and saying, ‘Oh well, if we do it within the next 20 years...’”