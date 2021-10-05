Boris Johnson denies Britain is in crisis as £6bn benefit cut bites

On the day he slashes £1,040 a year from the incomes of 6 million of the UK’s poorest people, Boris Johnson will insist that his “levelling up” agenda is the key to bringing hope and opportunity to left-behind communities around the country.

The prime minister will deliver his keynote speech to the Conservative Party’s annual conference against a chorus of protest from charities warning that the £20-a-week cut in universal credit coming into effect on Wednesday will drag half a million more people, including 200,000 children, below the poverty line and inflict hardship on millions more.

Mr Johnson will tell delegates in Manchester that his administration has the “guts” to deal with the biggest issues facing the country.

But after more than a week of queuing at empty petrol pumps, sharp spikes in energy costs and warnings from retailers that the country faces shortages of food and other goods in the run-up to Christmas, the prime minister denied that the UK was in crisis.

In response to concern that his demand for business to ramp up wages to attract recruits to shortage occupations like HGV drivers risks pushing up inflation and triggering rises in interest rates, he replied: “There is no alternative.”

And he laughed off warnings from farmers that they will soon be forced to cull and destroy as many as 120,000 pigs because of a lack of workers in meat-processing plants after Brexit ended free movement for EU staff, joking that the animals would have died anyway to provide bacon sandwiches.

The NFU’s Tom Bradshaw said the PM’s jokes showed “no empathy at all” to desperate farmers and “a lack of respect for what is going on out there”.

“I’m afraid the cull has started today,” Mr Bradshaw told Times Radio. “This is a tragic waste of food, which has never happened before. It’s absolutely needless, and we have been highlighting this issue to government for many months. There’s 120,000 pigs backed up on farms and if we don’t get a solution then it’s just an absolute disaster.”

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 5 October 2021 Members of ‘Insulate Britain’ outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, before a hearing over the injunction banning the environmental activists from blocking the M25 PA UK news in pictures 4 October 2021 A delegate passes a street cleaner on the second day of the annual Conservative Party Conference being held at the Manchester Central convention centre AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 3 October 2021 Margaret Thatcher-themed mugs for sale at the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester EPA UK news in pictures 2 October 2021 A couple make their way through a flooded underpass in Bristol as a yellow weather warning for rain and wind is issued for parts of the UK Tom Wren/SWNS UK news in pictures 1 October 2021 A driver talks to members of the media after passing his HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) driving test at National Driving Centre in Croydon, south London AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 30 September 2021 The centrepiece One Thousand Springs by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota is seen ahead of the beginning of the Japan Festival, a celebration of the country’s plants, art and culture running from 2-31 October, at Kew Gardens in London PA UK news in pictures 29 September 2021 The family of Betty Campbell unveil the bronze sculpture of her during the unveiling of the statue in Central Square, Cardiff, of Betty Campbell, Wales' first black headteacher PA UK news in pictures 28 September 2021 A sign referring to the lack of fuel is placed at the entrance to a petrol station in London AP UK news in pictures 27 September 2021 Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London PA UK news in pictures 26 September 2021 Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton PA UK news in pictures 25 September 2021 Scottish pro-independence supporters hold a march and rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland Getty Images UK news in pictures 24 September 2021 Police officers remove two protesters from the top of a tanker, as Insulate Britain block the A20 in Kent, which provides access to the Port of Dover in Kent. The environmental activists have moved location after been banned from campaigning on the M25 motorway in London PA UK news in pictures 23 September 2021 Gabriella, the seven year old daughter of imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, joins in a game on a giant snakes and ladders board in Parliament Square, to show the “ups and downs” of her mother’s case to mark the 2,000 days she has been detained in Iran AP UK news in pictures 22 September 2021 A new sign hangs on the Millicent Fawcett statue after it was altered by ‘CrackTheCrises’ coalition activists to highlight the climate crisis as a feminist struggle in Parliament Square in London EPA UK news in pictures 21 September 2021 Gabriella Diment prepares a monumental bronze patinated fibreglass wall sculpture depicting household cavalry soldiers on horseback which is expected to be sold for £12,000-18,000 when it goes up for auction at Summers Place Auctions in Billinghurst, Kent PA UK news in pictures 20 September 2021 Florist Judith Blacklock puts the finishing touches to a floral carousel installation in Halkin Arcade, which she has designed with Neill Strain for the Belgravia in Bloom festival, running from September 20-26, in London PA UK news in pictures 19 September 2021 Bubbles surround Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo before the match against West Ham at London Stadium Action Images/Reuters UK news in pictures 18 September 2021 Children take part in the Settrington Cup Pedal Car Race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three-day historic car racing festival in Goodwood, Chichester, Reuters UK news in pictures 17 September 2021 Hugo, 7, from London rides past a 4x7 metre rainbow arch, made entirely of recycled aluminium cans, which has been installed by recycling initiative 'Every Can Counts', in partnership with The City of London Corporation in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London, to encourage members of the public to recycle their drinks cans ahead of recycling week, which starts on 20 September PA UK news in pictures 16 September 2021 Sheikeh MOhammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, leader of Abu Dhabi, leaves Downing Street after meeting with Boris Johnson PA UK news in pictures 15 September 2021 Children pose by ice sculptures depicting people collecting water by charity Water Aid to show the fragility of water and the threat posed by climate change in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 14 September 2021 Heavy rain covers the A149 near Kings Lynn in Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 13 September 2021 Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' at Durham Cathedral PA UK news in pictures 12 September 2021 Inspirational young fundraiser Tobias Weller crosses the finish line, near his home in Sheffield, as he completes his latest epic feat where he swam and triked his way to the end of his “awesome” year-long Ironman Challenge. This is the third challenge Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, has completed, raising more than £150,000 for his school and Sheffield Children Hospital’s charity PA UK news in pictures 11 September 2021 British player Emma Raducanu, holds up the US Open championship trophy winning the women's singles final of the US Open in New York AP UK news in pictures 10 September 2021 People paddle board during a misty morning in Ullswater, the second largest lake in the Lake District, Cumbria PA UK news in pictures 9 September 2021 Troops from Wiltshire based 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers during final inspection at Wellington Barracks in London, ahead of providing troops for the Queen’s Guard PA UK news in pictures 8 September 2021 Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London Reuters UK news in pictures Mixing it up: Painting it up press view in London A gallery employee poses for photographers next to a painting entitled “Prairie” by British artist, Louise Giovanelli during the exhibition 'Mixing it up: Painting it up' at the Hayward Gallery in London EPA UK news in pictures 6 September 2021 Traders in the Ring at the London Metal Exchange, in the City of London, after open-outcry trading returned for the first time since March 2020, when the Ring was temporarily closed due to the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 5 September 2021 People enjoy the warm weather on Sandbanks beach, Poole PA UK news in pictures 4 September 2021 Demonstrators from Animal Rebellion and Nature Rebellion protest in Trafalgar Square in London. PA UK news in pictures 3 September 2021 South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu (centre) wins the Men's 200 metres T61 Final ahead of second placed Great Britain's Richard Whitehead at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PA UK news in pictures 2 September 2021 A young common seal on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as hundreds of pregnant grey seals come ashore ready for the start of the pupping season. PA UK news in pictures 1 September 2021 Goldfinches fighting over food in a garden in Strensham, Worcestershire PA UK news in pictures 31 August 2021 Gold Medallist Sarah Storey of Britain celebrates on the podium Reuters UK news in pictures 30 August 2021 Extinction Rebellion protesters hold a a tea party on Tower Bridge in London EPA UK news in pictures 29 August 2021 A police office tussles with a demonstrator on Cromwell Road outside the Natural History Museum during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion in London PA UK news in pictures 28 August 2021 Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a Royal Airforce Voyager aircraft at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire POOL/AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 27 August 2021 Fabio Quartararo crashes during a MotoGP practice session at the British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 26 August 2021 An Extinction Rebellion activist holds a placard in a fountain surrounded by police officers, during a protest next to Buckingham Palace in London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 August 2021 Gold Medallist Great Britain’s cyclist, Sarah Storey, celebrates after winning the Women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It was her 15th Paralympic gold Reuters UK news in pictures 24 August 2021 A demonstrator dressed as bee during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion on Whitehall, in central London PA UK news in pictures 23 August 2021 Former interpreters for the British forces in Afghanistan demonstrate outside the Home Office in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 22 August 2021 Police officers form a line in front of the entrance to the Guildhall, London, where protesters have climbed onto a ledge above the entrance during an Extinction Rebellion stage a protest PA UK news in pictures 21 August 2021 People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with people of Afghanistan, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 20 August 2021 People zip wire across the sea from Bournemouth pier towards the beach. PA UK news in pictures 19 August 2021 Supporters of Geronimo the alpaca gather outside Shepherds Close Farm in Wooton Under Edge, Gloucestershire PA UK news in pictures 18 August 2021 Former Afghan interpreters and veterans hold a demonstration outside Downing Street, calling for support and protection for Afghan interpreters and their families PA UK news in pictures 17 August 2021 Military personnel board the RAF Airbus A400M at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where evacuation flights from Afghanistan have been landing Reuters

On the final day of the first in-person Conservative conference since the Covid pandemic, Mr Johnson will attempt to distance himself from Tory predecessors like David Cameron and Theresa May, saying that the UK has suffered from “decades of dither and drift” under previous governments.

Implicitly condemning all earlier Conservative administrations, he will say that his “reforming government” is “dealing with the biggest underlying issues of our economy and society, the problems that no government has had the guts to tackle before”.

He will try to reassure the largely southern Conservative delegates that his government’s focus on “levelling up” disadvantaged areas in the north and Midlands will also be good for affluent Tory heartlands by reducing pressure for development in the leafy shires.

Providing opportunities for aspirational individuals to prosper in their home areas rather than feel forced into moving to employment hotspots will “take the pressure off parts of the overheating southeast, while simultaneously offering hope and opportunity to those areas that have felt left behind”, he will say.

Mr Johnson will say that, after completing the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, he is now embarking on “a change of direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy” to create a “high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity economy”.

He will again accuse business leaders of contributing to the wage stagnation of the past decade of Tory austerity by relying on cheap migrant labour rather than investing in the innovation and skills of the homegrown workforce.

Resisting appeals for relaxation of the post-Brexit visa regime to resolve the current labour shortages, he will vow that the UK will not return to “the same old broken model” or “reach for the same old lever of uncontrolled migration to keep wages low”.

“The answer is to control immigration, to allow people of talent to come to this country but not to use immigration as an excuse for failure to invest in people, in skills and in the equipment or machinery they need to do their jobs,” Mr Johnson will say.

Levelling up was “the greatest project that any government can embark on” and will “work for the whole country”, he will say.

“There are all kinds of improvements you can make to people’s lives without diminishing anyone else, and they are the tools of levelling up,” Mr Johnson will say.

“If you want the idea in a nutshell it is that you will find talent, genius, flair, imagination, enthusiasm – all of them – evenly distributed around this country, but opportunity is not, and it is our mission as Conservatives to promote opportunity with every tool we have.”

Mr Johnson’s speech comes after new Ipsos Mori polling which found that just 17 per cent of voters think the Conservatives are “concerned about people in real need in Britain” and only 22 per cent think the Tories look after the interest of “people like me”.

A new survey by Savanta ComRes found that a majority of Conservative supporters fear the party will pay an electoral price for the wave of cost-of-living issues hitting the UK, with 53 per cent saying continued issues with supply chains will worsen their chances and the same number saying that large increases in gas and electricity price would harm them at the ballot box.

The anti-poverty Joseph Rowntree Foundation said that Wednesday’s removal of the £20-a-week uplift to UC payments will bring the main rate of out-of-work support to its lowest level ever as a proportion of average earnings and suck £6bn out of the economies of disadvantaged areas.

The think tank’s deputy director Helen Barnard said the PM was “abandoning millions to hunger and hardship with his eyes wide open” while Save the Children chief executive Gwen Hines said the move would “devastate families up and down the country”. Both urged chancellor Rishi Sunak to reinstate it in his Budget later this month.

“People we work with tell us they’ve been relying on this £20 lifeline to buy essentials like food and clothing for themselves and their children,” said Ms Hines. Without it, tens of thousands more children are facing a cold and hungry winter.”

Oxfam GB’s chief executive Danny Sriskandarajah said: “Removing this safety net, despite warnings from across the political spectrum, will cause immense hardship to families who are already barely keeping their heads above water. Many people who rely on universal credit are carers, both unpaid and paid, who contribute so much to our society for little reward or recognition.”

And the National Residential Landlords Association said the UC cut would hit almost 1.5 million renters across England and Wales, many of them already struggling to pay high levels of arrears which have built up during the pandemic.

“Today’s cut to universal credit is a short-sighted move that will only serve to worsen this ongoing rent debt crisis,” said the association’s Meera Chindooroy.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Any promise the prime minister makes to raise the living standards of people in this country rings hollow while this cut goes ahead.

“Under this government prices are up, bills are up and taxes are up, yet the prime minister has pressed ahead with the biggest cut to social security ever in the face of widespread opposition.”