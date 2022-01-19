Boris Johnson will fight to save job in confidence vote, says No 10
Boris Johnson will fight any vote of no confidence brought against him, a senior Downing Street source has said.
The prime minister’s press secretary told reporters that Mr Johnson continues to believe he is the best person for the job and intends to lead the Conservatives into the next general election.
Mr Johnson’s position is in peril due to anger from Tory MPs over a string of reports of parties at Downing Street during lockdown.
At least seven Conservative MPs have called on the prime minister to resign, and there are reports of 20 or more submitting letters of no confidence to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.
However, only five have publicly confirmed letters and Sir Graham has not revealed how many he has received. He must order a confidence vote if 54 Tory MPs demand one.
To remain leader, Mr Johnson would have to win the votes of more than half of his parliamentary party - currently 180 MPs.
