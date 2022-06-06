Boris Johnson’s anti-corruption tsar resigns, claiming PM broke ministerial code over Partygate
‘I hope you will stand aside so we can look to the future and choose your successor’
Boris Johnson’s anti-corruption tsar has resigned his position, claiming it is “pretty clear” the prime minister broke the ministerial code over the Partygate scandal.
The Conservative MP John Penrose also insisted Mr Johnson should step down as prime minister – just hours before the party holds a vote of no confidence in his leadership.
In a letter to Mr Johnson, he accused the prime minister of breaching the code on the grounds that he had failed to provide adequate leadership over Partygate.
Mr Penrose said: “The only fair conclusion to draw from the Sue Gray report is that you have breached a fundamental principle of the ministerial code – a clear resigning matter.
“But your letter to your independent adviser on the ministerial code ignores this absolutely central, non-negotiable issue completely. And, if it had addressed it, it is hard to see how it could have reached any other conclusion than that you had broken the code.”
He added: “As a result, I’m afraid it wouldn’t be honourable or right for me to remain as your anti-corruption champion after reaching this conclusion, nor for you to remain as Prime Minister either.
“I hope you will stand aside so we can look to the future and choose your successor.”
More follows
