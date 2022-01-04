England to stick with Plan B Covid restrictions, Boris Johnson announces

Daily infections top 200,000 as Omicron surges across the UK

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 04 January 2022 17:50
Boris Johnson announced that the UK is extending Plan B restrictions

England is to stick with the light-touch Plan B coronavirus restrictions, despite daily figures showing more than 200,000 people testing positive, Boris Johnson has announced.

The prime minister said he will recommend no tightening of curbs on social and economic activity to a meeting of cabinet on Wednesday.

The decision comes despite figures showing a daily total of 218,724 positive coronavirus tests recorded across the UK on Tuesday - well above the highest tallies reached during earlier waves of Covid-19.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said: “Anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over is profoundly wrong. This is a moment for the utmost caution.”

But he added: “We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again.”

Mr Johnson said the NHS was going onto “war footing”, as he announced plans for daily lateral flow tests for 100,000 critical workers from 10 January to keep key services up and running.

The announcement came amid concern over huge staff shortages in hospitals and schools and railways as workers isolate after testing positive.

The Plan B measures activated in England on 8 December involve mandatory face-coverings on public transport and enclosed public spaces, Covid passes for mass-audience entertainment and sports events and guidance to work from home if possible. Individuals are advised to take lateral flow tests before mixing with people they do not regularly see, particularly if they are medically vulnerable or elderly.

The PM has come under pressure to step up restrictions in line with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to rein in soaring numbers of infections.

But he said that the public’s compliance with Plan B measures, along with a massive acceleration of the vaccine booster rollout, gave England a chance to keep schools and businesses open as “we find a way to deal with this virus”.

Boris Johnson says no 'shut down' necessary

He said: “We have a good chance to get through the Omicron wave without the need for further restrictions, and without the need - certainly - for a lockdown.”

Mr Johnson said: “If we all play our part in containing the spread of this virus, the disruptions we face can be far less severe than a national lockdown, with all the devastation that would bring for livelihoods and the life chances of our children.”

He said that the government was acting to protect critical national services and keep supply chains open during a period of high pressure expected in the coming weeks.

Mr Johnson said that further restrictions would not be “cost-free” in terms of livelihoods and education.

“These are very, very difficult things to do and have long-term consequences,” he said.

The PM accepted that the NHS was under “a lot of pressure”, but said he was “confident that we can get through it”.

Challenged over whether the NHS was being overwhelmed, he replied: “The numbers of people going into hospital right now are high. That’s clear. There are 15,000 Covid patients currently in the NHS in England.”

But he said: “We’ve also got to recognise that this is a milder variant (that) keeps people in hospital for a shorter period.”

And he added: “There will be a difficult period for our wonderful NHS for the next few weeks because of Omicron. I just think that we have to get through it as best we possibly can.

“But in the meantime, the thing we’ve got to do as responsible members of the public is follow the guidance, try to stop transmission as much as we can and get through it.”

