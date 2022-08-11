Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has said he will continue to press the energy sector to “work on ways” to help ease the cost-of-living crisis — but announced no new government support after crunch talks.

Resisting pressure to act immediately, the outgoing prime minister set out at a meeting with the electricity sector in Downing Street it will be for his successor in No 10 to make “significant fiscal decisions”.

The Treasury said that Nadhim Zahawi, the chancellor, and energy bosses agreed to “work closely” over the coming weeks to ensure vulnerable customers are supported in the face of rising costs.

In a warning to companies and amid reports of a more stringent windfall tax, he also stressed the government will continue to evaluate “appropriate and proportionate” steps in the face of extraordinary profits.

But the meeting on Thursday comes after repeated appeals for urgent government intervention – before the conclusion of the Tory leadership contest – as experts warn energy bills could exceed £4,000 this winter.

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown has said ministers should drop the energy price cap and temporarily renationalise energy companies which are not able to offer customers lower energy bill.

And Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, has also insisted the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the government of being “missing in action” over the issue.

Following the roundtable discussion in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: “Countries around the world are feeling the impact of Putin’s damaging war in Ukraine.

“We know that this will be a difficult winter for people across the UK, which is why we are doing everything we can to support them and must continue to do so”.

He added: “Following our meeting today, we will keep urging the electricity sector to continue working on ways we can ease the cost of living pressures and to invest further and faster in British energy security.”

Mr Zahawi said: “We have already acted to protect households with £400 off energy bills and direct payments of £1,200 for 8 million of the most vulnerable British families.

“In the spirit of national unity, they agreed to work with us to do more to help the people who most need it.”