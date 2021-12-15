Boris Johnson to give Covid announcement at 5pm today

Prime minister Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference at 5pm today alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and NHS director Dr Nikki Kanani.

The announcement comes as data released on Wednesday showed that omicron is now the dominant Covid-19 variant in London and is rapidly spreading across the country.

At the same time as the conference, minister for levelling up Michael Gove will be chairing an emergency Cobra meeting with the devolved administrations at 5:15pm.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, told MPs on Wednesday to expect “quite staggering” figures on omicron growth in the next few days.

There have been over 4,700 confirmed cases of omicron but it is thought that the variant could be infecting as many as 200,000 people a day.

The prime minister will be joined at the press conference by Dr Nikki Kanani, a GP and medical director of primary care for NHS England.

GP practices across England have been asked to “clinically prioritise” Covid booster jabs over routine care. GPs will be on the front line of the desperate drive to ramp up booster vaccinations to tackle an incoming “tidal wave of Omicron”.

Boris Johnson is aiming to get vaccinations up to 1 million people a day.

Following the return of some restrictions, including covid health passes for clubs, there have been reports that more rules could be introduced if infections keep soaring.