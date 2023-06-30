Boris Johnson backs Covid Inquiry in court battle with Rishi Sunak’s government

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson has backed the UK Covid Inquiry in its court battle to get the government to hand over documents and messages related to the handling of the pandemic.

The former prime minister's lawyer said on Friday that Mr Johnson – who set up the probe – believed the chair Baroness Hallet should be entitled to "all documents that she reasonably considers are potentially relevant".

It comes as the inquiry's legal team argued that the probe should not be put into a "procedural strait-jacket" over what evidence it has access too.

In a day of legal proceedings at the High Court lawyers acting for the government argued that the inquiry's order to hand over documents would "catch a substantial amount of irrelevant material".

But Hugo Keith KC, representing the inquiry, said the legal power invoked by the inquiry to obtain the cache of documents did not require documents to pass a "relevancy test".

"The plain benefit of that approach is that it allows the chair to cast her net suitably broadly ... it is necessarily a test that is wide and diverse," he told the court.

Mr Keith argued that it would not make sense for documentation to have to be deemed relevant in advance because "until she [the inquiry chair] sees the documents she can never know that the material is relevant".

Baroness Hallett wants Mr Johnson's WhatsApp messages, diaries and personal notebooks from the time of the pandemic as well as those of an advisor.

Mr Johnson has already handed over some of the documents himself and says he is "more than happy" to hand over the rest, which are said to be held on a mobile phone which he has been told not to access for security reasons.

On Friday Lord David Pannick KC, representing the former prime minister, said: "Mr Johnson considers that it is appropriate that the chair has all documents that she reasonably considers are potentially relevant to her ongoing investigation, and that that is consistent with the objectives of the inquiry, which Mr Johnson announced in May 2021."

The KC top barrister said Mr Johnson "adopts" part of the legal submissions put forward by Lady Hallett to the High Court, adding:

"First, not only does the defendant's interpretation promote the purpose of the legislation and the inquisitorial nature of public inquiries, it is also consistent with the objectives of this inquiry.

"In establishing the inquiry, Mr Johnson said in terms he wanted the state's action to be placed 'under the microscope' and that the inquiry must be 'free to scrutinise every document'. That is what the public expects and that is what should be done."

Lord Pannick said the inquiry "should not be impeded in this process by technical debates as to perceived 'relevance'.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 29 June 2023 A visitor walks through a part of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s installation “You, Me and The Balloons” during a preview ahead of the start of the Manchester International Festival Reuters UK news in pictures 28 June 2023 England player Jonny Bairstow carries a “Just Stop Oil” pitch invader during day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground Getty UK news in pictures 27 June 2023 A Dolly Parton impersonator banned from Facebook protests outside the offices of parent company Meta in King’s Cross, London, as part of their “Stop Banning Us” appeal Lucy North/PA UK news in pictures 26 June 2023 Glastonbury site clean-up operation in progress PA UK news in pictures 25 June 2023 Lil Nas X performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 24 June 2023 Chemical Brothers perform beneath the Arcadia spider in the very early morning at the Glastonbury Festival PA UK news in pictures 23 June 2023 A performer entertains festivalgoers in the circus field at Glastonbury festival AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 22 June 2023 Ladies Day at Royal Ascot Racecourse AP UK news in pictures 21 June 2023 Katherine Jenkinson from Carlisle with her jersey calf in the wash bay at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, ahead of the Royal Highland Show PA UK news in pictures 20 June 2023 The sunrises at 04.25am at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, on the North East coast of England, the day before Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2023 The King and Queen depart the annual Order of the Garter Service PA UK news in pictures 17 June 2023 Typhoon fighter jets fly over The Mall after the Royal family attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign. PA UK news in pictures 16 June 2023 A peregrine falcon nesting at Malham Cove, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park PA UK news in pictures 15 June 2023 Newborn alpaca Sir Steveo, who has been named after one of his keepers, ventures outside in the Pets Farm area of Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling PA UK news in pictures 14 June 2023 Grace Kumar’s father and Barnaby Webber’s brother, Charlie, embrace ahead of a vigil at the University of Nottingham after they and Ian Coates were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on 13 June PA UK news in pictures 13 June 2023 Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road PA UK news in pictures 12 June 2023 People relax in a suspended swimming pool as hot weather continues, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 11 June 2023 Usain Bolt and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning Soccer Aid 2023 Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 10 June 2023 A cyclist trains in the early morning, as hot weather continues, in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 9 June 2023 A performer walks on a tightrope at Covent Garden during a sunny day in London AP UK news in pictures 8 June 2023 A women rides her horse through the river during the Appleby Horse Fair PA UK news in pictures 7 June 2023 The Princess of Wales during a game of walking rugby during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club PA UK news in pictures 6 June 2023 An aerial view shows the dry bed of Woodhead Reservoir, revealed by a falling water level after a prolonged period of dry weather, near Glossop, northern England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 5 June 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover PA UK news in pictures 4 June 2023 A hot air balloon rises into the sky above Ragley Hall, Alcester, south of Birmingham in central England AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 2 June 2023 Skaters use the mini ramp at the Wavelength Spring Classic festival in Woolacombe Bay in Devon PA UK news in pictures 1 June 2023 The And Beyond installation, during a photo call for the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London PA UK news in pictures 31 May 2023 Emergency services attending to a blaze at a derelict listed building in Samuel Street, Belfast PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2023 A robot named Stella interacts with visitors during the International Conference on Robotics and Automation ICRA in London AP UK news in pictures 29 May 2023 Dave Hackett and his daughter Daisy, five, explore the laburnum arch in the grounds of Preston Tower, East Lothian, in the warm Spring Bank Holiday weather PA UK news in pictures 28 May 2023 Great Britain’s Nick Bandurak scores their side’s third goal of the game during the FIH Hockey Pro League men’s match at Lee Valley, London PA UK news in pictures 27 May 2023 People enjoy the sunny weather at a park in London AP UK news in pictures 26 May 2023 People drink coffee inside Daleks during MCM Comic Con at the ExCel London in east London PA UK news in pictures 25 May 2023 King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland PA UK news in pictures 24 May 2023 Horses enjoy the sunny weather on Middleham Gallops in North Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 23 May 2023 An aerial view of a yellow rapeseed field in Hemel Hempstead, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 22 May 2023 Manoj Malde and Clive Gillmor kiss after getting married, the first wedding ever at the Chelsea Flower Show AP UK news in pictures 21 May 2023 People enjoy the warm weather as they take punt tours along the River Cam in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 20 May 2023 Protesters emerge from the sea as Surfers Against Sewage hold a UK-wide paddle-out protest at Brighton West Pier in East Sussex PA UK news in pictures 19 May 2023 Good Karma ridden by Daniel Muscutt (right) wins the Earl & The Pharaoh Novice Stakes at Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire PA UK news in pictures 18 May 2023 Choristers from the Choir of St John’s College at the University of Cambridge look out from the top of the Chapel Tower before performing the Ascension Day carol - a custom dating back to 1902. PA UK news in pictures 17 May 2023 Oxfam activists wearing 'big heads' of G7 leaders during a demonstration in Trafalgar Square, London, highlighting their lack of action to tackle the East Africa hunger crisis ahead of the start of the G7 summit in Japan PA UK news in pictures 16 May 2023 Part of a child’s jacket during a photo call for the China’s hidden century exhibition, which opens at the British Museum PA UK news in pictures 15 May 2023 Viewing assistant and History of Art student Emma Scarr Hall takes a closer look at @Pink Roses’ (1923) by Scottish Colourist artist Leslie Hunter which is estimated at £60,000-80,000 in the forthcoming Bonhams Scottish Art Sale in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 14 May 2023 Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff, with the award for Drama Series, for Bad Sisters at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards in London EPA UK news in pictures 13 May 2023 Singer Loreen performing on behalf of Sweden celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2023 AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 12 May 2023 Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer views a cancer tumour under a microscope during a visit to the Francis Crick Institute in north London where he met scientists working on research into lung cancer PA UK news in pictures 11 May 2023 Judging takes during the artisan cheese awards at St Mary’s Church, Melton Mowbray PA UK news in pictures 10 May 2023 A dog joins members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) on the picket line outside HMRC in East Kilbride during a strike in the long-running civil service dispute over pay, jobs and conditions PA UK news in pictures 9 May 2023 Two trains carrying 170 Eurovision song contest superfans arrive into Liverpool Lime Street train station PA

He added: "For the inquiry to carry out its objectives, and for the public to have confidence that it is doing so, it must be for the chair, and not for the Cabinet Office, to decide what material is potentially relevant."

But despite the ex PM's apparent willingness the hand over the files, the Cabinet Office argues that the inquiry is going beyond its powers by demanding the documents because they could catch personal discussions.

The Cabinet Office has taken the inquiry to judicial review over the matter. The High Court hearing before Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham, is due to conclude on Friday. The judges are expected to give their ruling at a later date.

Sir James Eadie KC, representing the Cabinet Office, said in written arguments: “These proceedings raise an important point of principle.”

He added that the power to demand evidence, contained in section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005, is “expressly limited to documents ‘that relate to a matter in question at the inquiry“‘.

“What cannot be compelled ... is documents which are clearly or unambiguously irrelevant to the matters within the terms of reference.”