Boris Johnson has committed to appointing a chair for the Covid inquiry before Christmas after meeting bereaved families at No10 this afternoon.

The PM hosted the private meeting with representatives of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group on Tuesday afternoon - more than a year after promising to meet with those bereaved by the pandemic.

Five families told the stories of their lost loved ones face to face with Mr Johnson who told them there is a “clear role for bereaved families in the inquiry”.

In a statement from the group released this afternoon, they said that he had also committed to appointing a chair for the Covid inquiry before Christmas this year.

Mr Johnson has previously said the inquiry would start in spring 2022.

Elkan Abrahamson, director and head of major inquiries at the law firm Broudie Jackson Canter, will represent the group at the upcoming probe.

He has represented families at the Hillsborough and Manchester Arena bombing inquests.

The five families - Jo Goodman, Fran Hall, Lobby Akinnola, Charlie Williams and Hannah Brady - were also told by Mr Johnson that National Covid Memorial Wall is a “good candidate to be a permanent national memorial. I support it, it’s very moving”.

The Prime Minister also agreed that his government would engage with families around the need for enhanced bereavement support.

In a statement after the meeting at Downing Street, the families said: “Although we wish this meeting had taken place a long time ago, we’re pleased that the Prime Minister has chosen to finally engage with us and that he explicitly acknowledged the importance of ensuring that bereaved families are at the heart of learning lessons from the pandemic.

“However, we are still disappointed by the lack of urgency the Prime Minister displayed as we see no reason why preparations for the inquiry cannot begin now, particularly as nearly 1,000 people are still losing their lives each week.

“What really matters is what happens next. The Prime Minister must appoint a chair as soon as possible following and he must stick to his commitment to bereaved families having a role in deciding the Chair and the Terms of Reference.

“We hope that we can accept the Prime Minister’s commitments in good faith and, going forward, that there will be ongoing and meaningful dialogue with bereaved families.”