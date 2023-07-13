Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson‘s WhatsApp messages from his old phone have not yet been handed to the Covid inquiry because he has forgotten the passcode, it is claimed.

The former prime minister is reportedly unable to recall the code to unlock the device, which he stopped using in May 2021.

Mr Johnson cannot remember the passcode “with 100 per cent confidence”, according to the Times.

There are concerns that any attempt to unlock the iPhone could lead to it being disabled, erasing its data including key WhatsApp messages from the pandemic, it reported.

Mr Johnson’s old mobile – said to be known as “Phone 1” in Whitehall – has proved a thorny issue ever since a series of disputes between his camp and Rishi Sunak’s government blew up earlier this year.

He was forced to turn the device off and switch to a new mobile after a security breach. It emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

On Monday Mr Johnson missed a strict deadline set by the Covid inquiry to hand over all relevant material, including WhatsApp messages on the phone.

Mr Johnson’s office said his team was still working with government security officials on how best to switch on the old phone – insisting he wanted to “cooperate fully” with the inquiry.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said the phone is being held by his lawyers while government-appointed tech experts work to recover data from the device.

“As previously stated, Mr Johnson will cooperate fully with the Inquiry,” the spokesman added.

He said: “He wants to disclose any relevant material which is why he is fully cooperating with this process.”

A Cabinet Office source also said the phone was still in Mr Johnson’s possession, but government officials were supporting him in trying to access the material.

Government solicitor Parm Sahota wrote to the inquiry last month to say the Cabinet Office “continues to work with security partners and Mr Johnson’s representatives to assess the security issues in relation to that device”.

The government had fought the request from inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett to release unredacted documents – arguing it should not have to hand over material that is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

The Health Secretary said Covid inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett came from the UK’s ‘world-leading judiciary’ (PA Media)

But the argument was dismissed by High Court judges last week, who said the fact an order for material would produce “some irrelevant documents” did not “invalidate” it or mean it “cannot be lawfully exercised”.