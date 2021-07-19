Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson ‘played the system’ while others followed Covid rules

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of trying to “play the system” and avoid following Covid-19 rules requiring him to self-isolate.

Speaking to reporters on Monday the Labour leader accused the prime minister of looking for “loopholes” after Downing Street claimed the prime minister was taking part in a pilot scheme which meant he did not have to self-isolate.

But Sir Keir said Mr Johnson’s story was “inconsistent” and demanded details on which other ministers had dodged a requirement to stay at home by claiming to be part of the pilot. Mr Johnson this weekend U-turned and said he would stay at home, following a backlash.

And the opposition leader reiterated his attack on the government’s so-called “freedom day”, arguing it was reckless to lift all remaining restrictions in one go. Sir Keir said masks should be still required in enclosed public spaces, home working should be mandatory for those who could do it, and that improved ventilation should be a legal requirement.

"There are hundreds of thousands of people who have been forced to miss family events, close businesses and go without pay, because they have done the right thing,” the Labour leader said.

"And yet ministers have played the system."

Sir Keir said Mr Johnson’s claim that he had only “briefly” considered participating in the pilot was “completely inconsistent with the Downing Street press release yesterday morning that said that they were participating in the trial”.

More follows...