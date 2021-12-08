Plan B: Working from home back and Covid passports needed for big events, PM announces

Government will also extend mandatory mask-wearing for cinemas and theatres

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Wednesday 08 December 2021 18:17
(Independent)

Boris Johnson has announced the government will implement its “plan B” in England with the introduction of Covid passports for large venues and guidance for the public to work from home from Monday.

The prime minister’s decision to ramp up restrictions — after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee — comes in response to concerns over the transmissibility of the omicron variant and spread around the world.

He also announced the mandatory wearing of face masks will be extended to cinemas and theatres after they were reintroduced a fortnight ago for public transport and shops.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday evening, Mr Johnson said: “It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world.”

While 568 cases had been confirmed in the UK “the true number is certain to be much higher”.

“Most worryingly, there is evidence that the doubling time of omicron could currently be between two and three days.”

