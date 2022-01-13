Boris Johnson cancels vaccination centre visit after family member tests positive for Covid
PM will be following ‘guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others’, No 10 says
Boris Johnson has cancelled a visit to a vaccination centre in Lancashire due to a family member testing positive for Covid.
No 10 said the prime minister, who is under fire after admitting he attended a No 10 drinks party during lockdown restrictions, will be following the “guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others”.
Mr Johnson was scheduled to speak to reporters, but Downing Street said: “The prime minister will no longer be visiting Lancashire today”.
Although the legal requirement to self-isolate does not apply to vaccinated contacts, they are advised to take daily tests and “limit close contact with other people outside your household”.
It comes as the prime minister faces calls to resign from Conservative MPs after he apologised in the Commons for attending the No 10 drinks gathering on 20 May, 2020 — but provoked ridicule as he insisted he believed it was a “work event”.
A leaked email earlier this week showed over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to the event and “bring your own booze” despite lockdown restrictions banning people from meeting more than one other person from another household in an outdoor setting.
More follows
