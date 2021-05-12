Boris Johnson has announced a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic with wide-ranging powers will begin in spring 2022.

After months of demands over the timeframe of an independent probe, the prime minister told MPs it will be held under the Inquiries Act 2005, with the powers to summon witnesses to give evidence under oath and compel the release of documents from government.

In an update to MPs, Mr Johnson said the state has an “obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and as candidly as possible”, adding: “The government will establish an independent public inquiry.”

However, the Covid-19 bereaved justice group, which has been spearheading the calls for the inquiry, yesterday urged the government not to wait and launch the investigation in the summer months.

Attempting to explain why the inquiry will begin in the spring of 2022, the prime minister suggested there was a “high likelihood of a surge” in the winter of Covid cases and an increase in hospitalisations — requiring officials’ attention.

“Our own scientific advisers judge that although more positive data is coming in and the outlook is improving there could still be another resurgence in hospitalisations and deaths,” he told MPs on Wednesday.

In a sober warning, he said: “We also face the threat of new variants and should they prove highly transmissible and elude the protection of our vaccines they would have the potential for even greater suffering than we endured in January.

“There is any case a high likelihood this winter when the weather assists the transmission of respiratory diseases.”