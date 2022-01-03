Boris Johnson says no new Covid restrictions for now and vows to ‘continue with the path we’re on’

‘The mixture of things that we’re doing at the moment is, I think, the right one’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 03 January 2022 13:19
(The Independent)

Boris Johnson says no new Covid restrictions are necessary at present, insisting his existing plan B measures are the “right” approach.

The government intends to “continue with path that we’re on”, the prime minister said – arguing the current curbs are sufficient, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Mr Johnson ducked an invitation to say the end of the pandemic is in sight, saying: “It would be absolute folly to say that this thing is all over bar the shouting.”

But he said: “We have got plan B in place – people should never forget that.

And he added: “The way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with the path that we’re on.

“We’ll keep everything on the review course we keep all measures under review, but the mixture of things that we’re doing at the moment is, I think, the right one.”

The comments, on a visit to a vaccination centre, come ahead of a review of plan B – widespread mask-wearing, Covid passes to enter crowded venues and work-from-home guidance – on Wednesday.

They suggest those measures will remain in place, but that England will continue to hold fire on the sorts of further curbs in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

At least half a dozen of NHS trusts have declared critical incidents, as the health service battles what one called an “unprecedented” staffing crisis.

Comments

