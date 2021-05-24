Labour MP claims Boris Johnson’s Covid condition was exaggerated because he was ‘not at death’s door’

No 10 exaggerated how close to death Boris Johnson was when he caught Covid-19, a Labour MP has suggested, triggering a political row.

The prime minister was “not quite at death’s door as we were led to believe” when he was put in intensive care in April last year, Valerie Vaz claimed.

Simon Clarke, a Conservative MP, hit back immediately, saying: “That’s an extraordinary thing to say. Are you impugning the prime minister’s integrity?

“It is genuinely wrong to question how sick the prime minister was, he was in intensive care and very, very ill. We shouldn’t allow that to pass without comment.”

Ms Vaz did not withdraw the claim, on the BBC’s Politics Live programme, but backtracked partially by admitting: “Honestly I don’t know – I’m not his doctor.”

Mr Johnson spent three nights in intensive care, in London’s St Thomas’ Hospital, because of “persistent” coronavirus symptoms.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, was put in charge of running the government and the prime minister was out of action recovering for several weeks afterwards.

He was given oxygen, but was not placed on a ventilator, and is believed to have remained conscious throughout his ordeal.

more follows