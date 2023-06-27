Boris Johnson’s Daily Mail job was ‘clear breach’ of government rules
Acoba said former PM’s failure to tell watchdog about new column until 30 minutes before it was announced breached ministerial code
Boris Johnson has been reported to the government over his new job as a Daily Mail columnist after a watchdog found his failure to declare it was a “clear” breach of the rules.
The former prime minister has been reported by The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) to deputy PM Oliver Dowden.
Acoba chairman Lord Pickles said Mr Johnson’s decision to refer his new job to the watchdog just 30 minutes before it was publicly announced was a breach of the ministerial code.
In a letter to Mr Dowden, Lord Pickles said “what action to take in relation to this breach is a matter for the government”.
It comes just weeks after Mr Johnson was found to have repeatedly lied to Parliament.
More follows...
