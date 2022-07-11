Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boris Johnson admits his support could ‘damage’ would be PMs

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Monday 11 July 2022 12:48
Comments
Boris Johnson refuses to endorse any Tory leadership contender

Boris Johnson has admitted that his support would damage the chances of any candidate vying to replace him as prime minister.

Speaking for the first time since he was forced to announce his resignation, Mr Johnson also brushed aside questions about whether he felt betrayed.

At the weekend his sister Rachel Johnson suggested that the loss of the premiership was like a bereavement.

During his resignation speech outside Downing Street Mr Johnson himself accused his opponents of succumbing to a "herd mentality".

But asked on an official visit to the Francis Crick Institute in London if he felt a sense of betrayal, Mr Johnson told Sky News: "I don’t want to say any more about all that.”

Recommended

    He added that his resignation had happened and there was now a “contest under way”.

    But in a sign he is aware of just how toxic his reputation has become among Tory MPs, he added: “I wouldn’t want to damage anybody’s chances by offering my support.”

    "I just have to get on and, in the last few days or weeks of the job, the constitutional function of the prime minister in this situation is to discharge the mandate, to continue to discharge the mandate, and that’s what I’m doing.”

    Getting involved is “not the job of the prime minister at this stage. The job of the prime minister at this stage is to let the party decide.“

    But, he added: “I’m sure the outcome will be good.”

    Mr Johnson was forced to resign after Tory MPs lined up to say they could no longer serve in his government following a series of scandals, including partygate.

    Mr Johnson narrowly survived a vote of no confidence in his abilities as Conservative leader only last month.

    But when a former senior civil servant said that he had known of claims against a Tory MP before he appointed him deputy chief whip it proved the final straw for many.

    Two members of the cabinet, Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak, resigned in protest, followed by a series of ministers within 24 hours.

    By Thursday Mr Johnson was forced to accept that his time in Downing Street was over, less than three years after he won an 80 seat majority at a general election.

    MPs will meet tonight to discuss the timetable to choose his successor.

    They are expected to whittle down a crowded field of candidates to a final two within the next fortnight.

    Recommended

    They will then spend the summer attending hustings around the country to allow Tory party members to grill them on their proposals, before a final vote. A new leader is expected to be installed by September.

    Register for free to continue reading

    Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

    By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

    Please enter a valid email
    Please enter a valid email
    Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
    Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
    Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
    Please enter your first name
    Special characters aren’t allowed
    Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
    Please enter your last name
    Special characters aren’t allowed
    Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
    You must be over 18 years old to register
    You must be over 18 years old to register
    Opt-out-policy
    You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

    By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

    Already have an account? sign in

    By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

    Register for free to continue reading

    Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

    By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

    Already have an account? sign in

    By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

    Join our new commenting forum

    Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

    Comments

    Thank you for registering

    Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in