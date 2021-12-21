Darts fans chant ‘Stand up if you hate Boris’ at world championship

Audience members hold signs mocking cheese and wine gathering at No 10

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 21 December 2021 08:53
<p>Fan holding a sign mentioning Boris Johnson during William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace</p>

Fan holding a sign mentioning Boris Johnson during William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

(PA)

Boris Johnson was on the receiving end of vitriol from hundreds of fans chanting their dismay at the prime minister at a major sporting event on Monday evening.

The rowdy crowd at the World Darts Championship in London’s Alexandra Palace chanted: “Stand up if you hate Boris!”

The prime minister is facing growing frustration at the uncertainty over restrictions this Christmas, and mounting anger at revelations about government gatherings held during Covid curbs last year.

One member of the darts audience held up a picture of some cheese and wine with the message: “This is a business meeting.” Another held a sign which said: “All round to Boris’s later.”

Mr Johnson is under fire over a picture of himself and his staff with cheese and wine in the No 10 garden at a time of tight restrictions last May – which Downing Street has insisted was a work meeting.

Questioned on Monday about what they were doing in the garden, the prime minister insisted that the photograph showed: “Those were people at work, talking about work.”

Mr Johnson’s explanation appeared to contradict comments made earlier by deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, who suggested that the gathering was held “after” work had finished.

The darts crowd chant follows a viral clip in which Leeds United fans were heard singing “Boris Johnson is a c***” at the club’s match with Arsenal on Saturday.

Mr Johnson’s approval rating as prime minister has dropped to an all-time low, according to a YouGov poll from earlier this month.

The pollster found the prime minister’s net favourability rating now stood at -42, with 66 per cent of the public having an unfavourable opinion of Mr Johnson. Labour have been ahead in the polls for the past fortnight.

The monthly ‘cabinet league table’ survey by ConservativeHome showed the prime minister second from bottom in net satisfaction ratings among Tory supporters, with -17.

The slump in the polls after a series of self-inflicted wounds building since the Owen Paterson scandal, and outrage over gatherings held at No 10 and government departments when the rest of the country faced severe restrictions last year.

