Boris Johnson’s six-week-old daughter was ‘badly hit’ by Covid-19, a source told the Daily Mail.

Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, daughter of the Prime Minister and wife Carrie Johnson, is now said to be ‘on the mend’ after contracting the virus at five-weeks-old.

Last Thursday, Downing Street announced a family member of Mr Johnson had tested positive for coronavirus which the Daily Mail said was his newborn daughter, citing sources.

The PM cancelled a visit to Lancashire and did not appear in public for a few days following the announcement.

A spokesperson at the time said Mr Johnson would “follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others.”

He then reappeared on Tuesday for an interview about parties held by Downing Street staff during Covid restrictions, and faced calls to resign after saying “nobody told” him the gatherings were against the rules.

Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson was born on December 9, 2021 and lives with her older brother, Wilfred, and parents in the flat above 11 Downing Street.

NHS guidance says that newborn babies are less likely to be at risk of becoming seriously unwell with the virus, but hygiene precautions are strongly recommended.

Mr Johnson himself also caught Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and became seriously ill, spending time in hospital.