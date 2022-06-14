Boris Johnson’s new “cost of living tsar” called for him to quit No 10 over Partygate and suggested he lacks intelligence, it has emerged.

David Buttress, a former head of the Just Eat online food delivery service, has been asked to develop new business-led ideas to help people struggling with falling living standards.

He was described as boasting a “wealth of experience” and ready to bring the “vigour and ingenuity of business” to the role, working with the Cabinet Office.

But, in January, as Mr Johnson was engulfed by the scandal over the lawbreaking No 10 parties, Mr Buttress tore into the prime minister’s failings on Twitter.

“Never confuse an expensive education with intelligence or integrity,” he tweeted.

“I don’t think Boris is particularly blessed with either, imagine if he had not had the many privileges he has experienced. Does anyone believe he would be PM on merit? Not a chance, mate.”

Later that month, Mr Buttress also posted: “Why is it that the worse [sic] people often rise to the highest office and stay there!?”

And he added: “Boris has to go, he just has to. You can’t survive judgment like this.”

The prime minister’s spokesman declined to say if ministers were aware of the new tsar’s past criticisms, but insisted “due diligence” had been carried out before the appointment.

Mr Buttress is also a supporter of Welsh independence, once linking child poverty to being part of the United Kingdom.

And, in October 2021, he tweeted: “Immigration is a driver of productivity growth. Boris once again, gambling and being fast and loose with the UK economy and the impact on the most vulnerable.”

Asked about the comments, the No 10 spokesman said: “We want to get people with the right experience into important roles such as these.

“Anyone who looks at Mr Buttress’s CV can see that he is well-qualified to advise the government in this specific area. Those views are not relevant to the role he is doing.

The new cost of living business tsar joined the education secretary Nadhim Zahawi at a meeting with supermarkets and sports organisations to discuss the government’s holiday activities and food programme.

Stephen Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister said: “Businesses and organisations across the country have stepped up time and time again when the nation needs it most.

“The financial pressures people are facing as a result of current global challenges will be no different.”