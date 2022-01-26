Boris Johnson personally authorised evacuation of Pen Farthing’s dogs from Afghanistan, email shows

Prime minister had previously claimed it was ‘complete nonsense’ that he intervened in the case

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 26 January 2022 13:51
Comments
December 2021: Boris denies intervening in evacuation of animals from Afghanistan

Boris Johnson personally authorised the evacuation of 173 dogs and cats from Afghanistan, according to a newly-released email that contradicts his claim to have had no role in the episode

The communication, which was sent by 25 August 2021 by a foreign office official at the height of the Kabul airlift, was released by the Commons foreign affairs committee on Wednesday.

In an email to the the department's "special cases" team managing part of the evacuation, the official, whose name is redacted, says that the animal charity Nowzad has "received a lot of publicity".

It goes on to add that “the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated”.

Mr Johnson had previously said on 7 December last year that it was “complete nonsense” that he had intervened to have the animals evacuated and that he had “no influence on that particular case”. He added: “Nor would that be right.”

Recommended

Minister Zac Goldsmith had also told the House of Lords that the prime minister’s claims were “entirely accurate” – apparently misleading parliament.

The government has been criticised by whistleblowers and MPs for prioritising the cats and dogs amid claims that they diverted limited resources on the ground from evacuating people.

The charity's founder, former Royal Marine Pen Farthing, denies these claims.

Though the charity chartered its own plane and put the animals in the hold, civil servants and MPs with knowledge of the operation on the ground said the capacity constraint at the airport was a limited number of soldiers able to escort people into the airport.

In December whistle-blower Raphael Marshall told MPs that the Foreign Office received “an instruction from the prime minister” to use “considerable capacity” to help Farthing.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

At the time, Foreign Affairs Select Committee chair Tom Tugendhat, himself a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, criticised the decision to airlift the dogs and cats.

"There's quite a lot of space on the aeroplanes, they're coming and going relatively easily,” he told LBC radio. "The difficulty is getting people into and out of the airport and we've just used a lot of troops to get in 200 dogs, meanwhile my interpreter's family are likely to be killed."

Recommended

Mr Farthing told the BBC: "At no time did any British soldiers leave Kabul airport to get me in, I'm dumbfounded that he's said this to Parliament.

"As a charity, how many times do we have to tell people the truth? He said the government transported our animals. We left Kabul on a privately chartered flight, there was no government involvement."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in