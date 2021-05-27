Boris Johnson has declined to rebut Dominic Cummings’ explosive claims that he bungled his Covid response, leading to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Quizzed one day after the allegations, the prime minister ducked an invitation to reject them as false – instead saying: “I make no comment on that.’

Asked if the death toll soared because of his government’s blunders, Mr Johnson replied: “No I don’t think so, but of course this has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we’ve taken lightly.

And, asked, if his former chief aide had told “the truth” in his damning evidence given to MPs, he gave the reply: “I make no comment on that.”

On Mr Cummings’ statement that he is not a fit person to lead the country, the prime minister urged the media “to focus on what really matters to the people of this country”.

“What people want us to get on with is delivering the road map and trying – cautiously – to take our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult periods that I think anybody can remember.”

Mr Johnson also cast fresh doubt on his plan to lift all Covid restrictions on 21 June, as infection rates surge and more people are taken to hospital.

“I don’t see anything currently in the data to suggest that we have to deviate from the road map, but we may need to wait,” he told reporters.

“Don’t forget the important point about the intervals between the steps of the road map. We put that five weeks between those steps to give us time to see what effect the unlockings are having.”