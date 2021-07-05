Boris Johnson told Dominic Cummings in 2016 it would be “ludicrious” for him to be prime minister, the former Downing Street adviser has said.

Mr Cummings said the admission came on 24 June 2016, the day after the EU referendum which delivered victory for Leave and just after David Cameron announced he would quit as PM.

In his latest Substack blog, Cummings - the backroom supremo of the Vote Leave campaign - said that he and his team were already aware at that point that Johnson was “in any objective sense, unfit to be PM”.

And he added: “We also knew that he knew too, since he’d told us.”

Mr Cummings recalled a moment on the day after the referendum, when Mr Johnson pulled him aside for a private word at Vote Leave HQ.

“Boris told me with a laugh, ‘Obviously it’s ludicrous me being PM — but no more ludicrous than Dave (Cameron) or George (Osborne), don’t you think?’,” wrote Mr Cummings.

“I agreed and reminded him of the main elements of the deal we’d agreed with (Michael) Gove about what to do next.”

Mr Cummings later went on to enter 10 Downing Street as Mr Johnson’s most senior adviser in 2019, only to resign the following year after a power struggle with the PM’s then fiancee Carrie Symonds.

He wrote today that, despite considering Mr Johnson unfit for the highest office, he supported efforts to make him PM because he feared that the Conservative Party would otherwise end up causing a second EU referendum, allow Jeremy Corbyn into No 10 and even bring about its own destruction.

“Many have asked me versions of the question: ‘If you knew Boris was so hopeless why did you go to No10 and/or why did you help create then win the 2019 election?’” wrote Mr Cummings.

“Some pundits have suggested I’m an idiot because I didn’t understand Boris’s character until late 2020.

“I and my team worked with Boris in the referendum. Some of us worked with him, officially or unofficially, between the referendum and summer 2019. We knew his skills and his weaknesses. We knew he was, in any objective sense, unfit to be PM. We also knew that he knew too, since he’d told us.

“But the question facing us in summer 2019 was not: ‘Is Boris fit to be PM?’.

“It was: ‘Should we a) try to help him solve the constitutional crisis, if necessary by winning an election, or b) leave the whole thing alone, knowing that without us the Conservative Party, being what it is, will probably fail to solve the problem and cause a second referendum, Corbyn as PM and maybe its own destruction?’”