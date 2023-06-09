Dorries, Sharma, and Johnson’s father Stanley ‘dropped from former PM’s honours list’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and Alok Sharma have been dropped from Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, it has emerged.

The two MPs have been dropped from the former prime minister’s list, which could be published as soon as Friday, to avoid potentially damaging by-elections.

And Mr Johnson’s father Stanley - who was expected to be handed a knighthood - has been dropped from the list because it “would have looked terrible”, a source claimed.

The Independent has been calling on Rishi Sunak to block Mr Johnson’s plan to give an honour to his father. And Mr Sunak, in a swipe at his predecessor, said he would get his own dad a father’s day card - not a knighthood.

The Liberal Democrats have urged Mr Sunak to put the list “through the shredder” following reports the Prime Minister has accepted his predecessor’s recommendations for peerages.

But the Times reported that the long-awaited list, which contains around 50 names, has simply been trimmed to avoid the hazardous by-elections.

Ms Dorries, the former culture secretary, and Mr Sharma, president of the Cop-26 climate conference in Glasgow, were expected to stand down to take peerages, which would have left Mr Sunak facing two early electoral battles in their seats.

Sir Alok holds a 4,000-vote majority over Labour in his Reading West constituency and a by-election would likely be closely fought by Sir Keir Starmer’s party, which is well ahead of the Tories in the polls.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has reportedly been taken off Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Dorries, who has already announced her plan to quit as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next election, has a majority of more than 24,600 over the main Opposition party.

Ms Dorries’ and Sir Alok’s names have been resubmitted to the House of Lords Appointments Committee for vetting and their peerages could be granted further down the line, according to the Times.

Stanley Johnson’s nomination prompted accusations of cronyism, after Mr Johnson already nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage in 2020.

It also drew criticism after senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist in 2021 publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.

Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Stanley Johnson said after that he had “no recollection” of either incident.

The Independent believes it is an abuse of the system that is supposed to recognise outstanding contributions to society and public life. It is not designed for blatant nepotism.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has called it a “ridiculous” and “corrosive” move, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has condemned it as “absolutely outrageous”.

The Times reported earlier that Mr Sunak is hoping to “clear the decks” by signing off the awards, which are said to have been a source of contention between the two figures.

The Prime Minister, asked about the reports during his trip to the US, said he could not comment on his predecessor’s submission.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper accused Mr Sunak of rewarding “failure” by allegedly giving the list the green light.

Alok Sharma and Nadine Dorries had been expected to stand down to take up the peerages, meaning two by-elections (AP)

“The fact that one of the most scandal-ridden prime ministers is now allowed to stuff his cronies in the Lords after a failed premiership tells the British public everything they need to know about this Conservative Party,” she said.

“Boris Johnson caused crisis after crisis in this country — if Rishi Sunak rewards his failure it’s just proof it is one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else.

“The buck stops with Sunak — he must ensure that Johnson’s honours list is put through the shredder.”

Mr Sunak remained tight-lipped about whether he had accepted the nominations list when quizzed in Washington DC on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said: “I can completely understand the interest in this topic.

“All I can say is there is a process that is currently under way. It has not concluded yet and until it does, it would not be right for me to comment any further.”

His rival Sir Keir suggested the Conservative Party leader was having to “appease different bits” of the governing party with his handling of the honours roll.

“Whether it’s Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, Boris Johnson’s peerages, all the Prime Minister is doing is managing his own party instead of running the country,” the Labour leader said during a visit to a steelworks in Scunthorpe.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “We strictly do not comment on honours.”