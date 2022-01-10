Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure after a leaked email shows 100 No 10 staff were invited to a lockdown breaking drinks party, telling them to “make the most of the lovely weather” and “bring your own booze”.

It comes after Dominic Cummings, the former chief No 10 adviser, first made the allegation last week of a drinks event at Downing Street on 20 May 2020 and urged a senior civil servant to investigate.

Earlier, the prime minister dodged questions over the gathering in the No 10 rose garden and refused to say whether he attended.

At the time, England was beginning to emerge from the first strict Covid lockdown, and people were banned from meeting more than one other person outdoors in measures to contain the spread of the disease.

According to ITV News, the email was sent by the prime minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, to over 100 employees in Downing Street, including senior officials.

The email stated: “Hi all. After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”.

The broadcaster added that around 40 staff gathered in the rose garden, alleging that both Mr Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, were in attendance.

An hour before the gathering on 20 May 2020, Oliver Dowden, who was then culture secretary, told members of public at a No 10 press conference: “You can meet one person outside your household in an outdoor, public place provided that you stay two metres apart”.

On the same day, the Metropolitan Police also reminded members of the public that while enjoying the weather, but added it must be “on your own”, “with people you live with”, or “just you and one other person” on its social media feed.

The event on May 20 came five days after another event where the prime minister and his wife were pictured with Downing Street officials having wine and cheese in the garden, as reported by The Independent.

Asked about the event earlier — following Mr Cumming’s allegations last week — Mr Johnson refused to say whether he attended the 20 May party, insisting that Sue Gray, the senior official charged with investigating rule breaking on various occasions, was probing the matter.

“All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray,” he said.

Pressed on the subject he added: “All that is a subject for investigation by Sue Gray.” No.10 also denied reports Mr Reynonds would be moved from his current role.

Writing on his Substack blog last week, Mr Cummings said: “On Wednesday 20 May ... a senior No 10 official invited people to ‘socially distanced drinks’ in the garden.

“I and at least one other Spad (in writing so Sue Gray can dig up the original email and the warning) said that this seemed to be against the rules and should not happen.

“We were ignored. I was ill and went home to bed early that afternoon but am told this event definitely happened. In my opinion the official who organised this should anyway have been removed that summer because of his failures over Covid. I said this repeatedly to the PM.”

Reacting, Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said Mr Johnson had “consistently shown that he has no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us.

“He is trying to get officials to take the fall for his own mistakes, but he sets the tone for the way Downing Street and the rest of government operates.”

She added: “At the time this party took place, key workers on the frontline were working round the clock to keep us all safe, people suffered loneliness and loss in unimaginably tough circumstances and for the majority of the country our freedom was limited to a daily walk.

“Labour has welcomed Sue Gray’s inquiry, but we need confirmation that this latest revelation, and any other parties not yet revealed by press investigations, will be covered by her probe.”