Boris Johnson has congratulated Emmanuel Macron after exit polls predicted he would be re-elected as president of France.

The UK prime minister wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on your re-election as president of France.

“France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.”

It comes as Mr Macron was re-elected for a second five-year term tonight as he beat off his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a fiercely fought election.

Mr Macron, the 44-year-old centrist, won with a 58.2 per cent share of the vote - beating Ms Le Pen, 53, on 41.8 per cent, according to exit polls.

Mr Johnson congratulated Mr Macron on his re-election (PA Wire)

As he prepared to celebrate with a rally by the Eiffel Tower, supporters in Paris could be heard chanting “Five more years!” Mr Macon was set to celebrate on the historic Champ de Mars underneath the blue-and-yellow flag of the European Union, as well as the French Tricolour.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also joined Boris Johnson in congratulating Mr Macron, calling his election triumph a “defeat of the far-right.”

“Congratulations Emmanuel Macron on defeating the far-right to win an historic second term, from all at UK Labour,” Mr Starmer wrote on Twitter.

“The relationship between our countries is based on respect and allyship, and we look forward to that continuing.”

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada also congratulated Mr Macron, writing on Twitter: “Looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France – from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class.”

French leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon called Le Pen's defeat "very good news," but vows to battle Mr Macron's centrist ideas.

If the current projections hold, Mr Macron will become only the third president since the 1958 founding of modern France to win twice at the ballot box, and the first in 20 years, since incumbent Jacques Chirac trounced Le Pen’s father in 2002.

Supporters react after the exit poll result is announced at the Champ de Mars, Paris (AFP via Getty Images)

Several hundred Macon supporters gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower, singing the national anthem and waving French and European flags as television stations broadcast the initial projections of his win.

A surge in the weeks before the first of the elections by Ms Le Pen, who inherited her father’s 50-year-old far-right political movement, had spooked European Union leaders, who issued ringing endorsements for the incumbent.

Despite the defeat, the far-right secured more than 40 per cent of the vote for the first time in France. Le Pen was beaten 66 per cent to 34 per cent by Macron in 2017. And her father got less than 20 per cent against Chirac.

Marine Le Pen speaking after her defeat (AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Le Pen added: “Tonight’s result is in itself a remarkable victory (for us). Emmanuel Macron will do nothing to repair the fractures that divide our country and make our compatriots suffer.”

She added that she would “carry on my engagement for France and the French”.