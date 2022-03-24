Boris Johnson snubbed as Macron and other EU leaders completely ignore him at Nato meeting
World leaders gather in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine
Boris Johnson was awkwardly stood alone as EU leaders apparently ignored him ahead of the Nato family photo.
A clip of the meeting shows EU leaders greeting one another cheerfully at the start of the Nato summit while Boris Johnson stood looking on with his hands in his pockets.
Emmanuel Macron could be seen shaking hands and smiling with other EU leaders only a few feet from the UK prime minister who looked around awkwardly as he waited for a greeting from the French president.
Social media users branded the UK an “embarrassment” in response to the clip while others quipped that the video shows what world leaders think of “global Britain.”
It comes as Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg opened an emergency summit bringing together Biden and other leaders by saying that the alliance is determined to continue to ratchet up the costs on Russia for its aggression.
To keep up the pressure on Russia, president Zelenskyy said he would ask in a video conference with Nato members that the alliance provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs.
Russia “wants to go further against eastern members of Nato, the Baltic states and Poland for sure,” president Zelenskiy said in a pre-recorded video address to the summit.
“But Nato has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people,” he added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies