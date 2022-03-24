Boris Johnson was awkwardly stood alone as EU leaders apparently ignored him ahead of the Nato family photo.

A clip of the meeting shows EU leaders greeting one another cheerfully at the start of the Nato summit while Boris Johnson stood looking on with his hands in his pockets.

Emmanuel Macron could be seen shaking hands and smiling with other EU leaders only a few feet from the UK prime minister who looked around awkwardly as he waited for a greeting from the French president.

Social media users branded the UK an “embarrassment” in response to the clip while others quipped that the video shows what world leaders think of “global Britain.”

It comes as Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg opened an emergency summit bringing together Biden and other leaders by saying that the alliance is determined to continue to ratchet up the costs on Russia for its aggression.

Boris Johnson stood alone while other EU leaders greeted each other (Screengrab )

To keep up the pressure on Russia, president Zelenskyy said he would ask in a video conference with Nato members that the alliance provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs.

Russia “wants to go further against eastern members of Nato, the Baltic states and Poland for sure,” president Zelenskiy said in a pre-recorded video address to the summit.

“But Nato has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people,” he added.