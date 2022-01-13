Boris Johnson's political meltdown over lockdown parties in Downing Street has caught the attention of European newspapers – most of which have cast a sceptical eye on the prime minister's response.
French-speaking Belgian daily newspaper Le Soir carries a analysis piece branding Mr Johnson's defence of the party "tenuous", stating that had "played the naivety card" to MPs on Wednesday. Meanwhile in Flanders De Standard says the prime minister's argument "convinced few" and says he is gradually becoming a "dead man walking".
France's conservative Le Figaro newspaper took the opportunity to play on the revellers' drink of choice, quipping: "If abused, Rosé wine can give you a headache – sometimes for a longtime afterwards." It says the political future of Mr Johnson is in question and that "the 'partygate' fire is far from extinguished".
French left-of-centre daily Libération meanwhile says that for Boris Johnson, "it's really no longer time for celebration". Its London correspondent notes that the prime minister's experience in the Commons on Wednesday was "far from the time of arrogant victories, voter plebiscites, and spicy slogans" he enjoyed at the start of his premiership.
"The party is over, and so are the jokes. Cascading revelations of corruption cases involving his party, as well as illegal evenings held in his residence in 2020” led him to where he is now, the paper says.
Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant carries the headline: "Yes, I was at the lockdown drinks (but I'm not resigning)". By contrast to the UK, The Netherlands' entire Cabinet government last year resigned after the social security system falsely accused families of benefit fraud.
Volkskrant also accused the British PM of "evasive behaviour", and noted: "All the drinks and parties also further highlighted Johnson's lack of empathy, another weakness of the prime minister. Johnson has been attributed a certain narcissism for years, the urge to reach the top. Behind his clownish appearance hides a ruthless striver."
A comment piece carried by German centre-right newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said it would have been "futile" for the prime minister to deny the party took place. "A politician like Boris Johnson does not apologize - unless the water is up to his neck," it noted, adding that his fate is now in the hands of the Tory parliamentarians. The paper concludes: "Many in the party have a less relaxed relationship with virtues such as honesty and decency than Johnson."
An analysis carried by German newspaper Die Zeit meanwhile says the government wants to change the subject from parties, but does not know what it can change it to. "The government hardly dares to talk about Brexit anymore, as it cannot demonstrate to the public that Brexit was worthwhile and that it has led to an improvement in living standards," it says. "Worse still, energy prices are rising, food is becoming more expensive, and social security contributions will be increased in April."
Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza noted that "even the right-wing press did not accept the prime minister's apology", while Hungarian tabloid Blikknotes that "more and more irregularities" are being revealed regarding the conduct of the government during the height of the Covid pandemic.
The London correspondent for Spain's El Pais newspaper says the prime minister dealt in "half apologies" in the Commons on Wednesday and that his future now relies on the "arcane and mysterious" leadership rules of the Conservative party. El Mundo meanwhile declares that the episode is "the revenge of Dominic Cummings", branding him "el chivato de la fiesta", or "the party snitch".
In Italy, the newspaper La Stampa carries a comment piece proclaiming: "Boris Johnson, a public and private life built on lies". The article lists some of the numerous times the British prime minister has been caught lying or had to apologise.
"The number of times he has been forced to apologise is endless," it says, but predicts: "This will be the last. The Conservative Party needs some time to search for a successor, but will ultimately abandon Johnson to his fate".
