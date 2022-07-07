Liz Truss has broken her silence on Boris Johnson's resignation, calling for "calmness and unity" while a new leader is found.

The foreign secretary said the prime minister had "made the right decision" by quitting.

Ms Truss was on a trip abroad visiting Indonesia while Mr Johnson's cabinet collapsed around him and had so far not spoken publicly about the turmoil in Westminster.

She is widely seen as a potential leadership hopeful to replace the prime minister.

"The PM has made the right decision," she said in a message posted on social media.

"The Government under Boris's leadership had many achievements - delivering Brexit, vaccines and backing Ukraine.

"We need calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found."

More follows...