Fireman Sam creators blast Boris Johnson after he dresses up as beloved TV character

Former PM is polar opposite of ‘selfless’ Sam, pair say

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 15 May 2023 14:47
<p>The Liberal Democrats are urging police to investigate a video of Boris Johnson appearing to be travelling without a seatbelt fastened (Victoria Jones/PA)</p>

The Liberal Democrats are urging police to investigate a video of Boris Johnson appearing to be travelling without a seatbelt fastened (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA Wire)

Two of the creators of the children's television programme Fireman Sam have spoken out after Boris Johnson was pictured dressing up as the popular character.

Ian Frampton and John Walker, who produced and directed the original series, said the photos of the former prime minister were "a bitter pill for us".

The pair, who retired from directing in the 1990s, broke their silence to warn that Mr Johnson was "as far from the ethos of brave, selfless firemen serving the community as could be imagined".

Mr Johnson was pictured wearing the fireman outfit alongside his wife Carrie at the third birthday party of their son Wilf.

The photos were published on Ms Johnson's Instagram account before being picked up by newspapers, who gave them largely soft-focus write-ups.

"During all the years of his success, we have never commented publicly on his further adventures around the world," they said in a letter to the Sunday Times newspaper.

"However, pictures of Boris Johnson dressed in a Fireman Sam costume have prompted us to change this.

"For Johnson to benefit from these Twitter publicity photos, released by his wife, is a bitter pill for us. He is as far from the ethos of brave, selfless firemen serving the community as could be imagined."

Mr Johnson was forced out by his own party last year after a string of sleaze scandals battered his government.

The former prime minister reportedly his eyes on a return to front line politics, however.

Mr Frampton and Mr Walker’s production company Bumper Films produced the television programme’s original incarnation between 1987 and 1994.

The popular programme was re-launched in 2005, and the most recent 14th series aired in 2022.

