Boris Johnson is being investigated for two possible breaches of Commons rules – over both his flat makeover and a Christmas holiday in the Caribbean.

The parliamentary commissioner for standards has powers that can trigger suspensions of MPs – or even byelections – if serious breaches have occurred.

The list of MPs under investigation had been kept under wraps during the campaign for the May elections, but has not been revealed by Kathryn Stone, the independent commissioner.

She is acting on a complaint submitted by the Labour MP Margaret Hodge, which says parliament’s watchdog must probe who originally paid for the lavish renovations.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly failed to deny that the Conservative Party, or multiple Tory donors, paid out for works that could have cost up to £200,000.

Ms Stone’s probe leaves the prime minister fighting on multiple fronts – after the Electoral Commission also launched an investigation, saying “an offence or offences may have occurred”.