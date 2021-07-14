Boris Johnson announces football ban for online racists

Racist abuse of footballers online will trigger a ban on attending matches, Boris Johnson has announced – closing a legal loophole.

“You will not be going to the match – no ifs no buts,” the prime minister told abusive supporters, in the Commons, after pressure from Labour to adopt the move.

The commitment came as Mr Johnson defended Priti Patel, his home secretary, for defending fans’ right to boos England players taking the knee at the start of matches.

But Keir Starmer told him: “She’s got this wrong, the whole county knows that, his own MPs know it.”

In fierce clashes over criticism of government ministers for allegedly “stoking racism”, Mr Johnson insisted: “I don’t want to engage in a political culture war of any kind.”

He also repeated that the Bill would hit tech companies failing to remove illegal and harmful content from their platforms swiftly with fines worth up to 10 per cent of their annual global turnover.

But the legislation has been long delayed and it is unclear when it will finally come into force.