Boris Johnson escapes with rap on knuckles over free Caribbean holiday

Boris Johnson has escaped with a rap on the knuckles over a free New Year holiday in the Caribbean provided by a donor for him and then-fiancee Carrie Symonds.

The Commons Standards Committee has branded the prime minister’s actions in explaining the source of the funding for hte £15,000 break in a Mustique villa “unsatisfactory”.

But the committee - made up of MPs and lay members - overruled a finding by Westminster’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone that he broke the rules on MPs’ interests.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds were offered the use of a villa on the Caribbean island from Boxing Day 2019 until 5 January by Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross.

The sunshine break came weeks after Mr Johnson secured a landslide majority in the December 2019 general election and was viewed as a chance for the PM to recharge his batteries after a gruelling campaign.

The PM recorded the trip in the register of MPs’ interests later in January as a donation from Mr Ross worth £15,000.

But it later emerged that Mr Ross’s property had not been available on the dates of the holiday, and the couple had in fact stayed in a different villa on the island not owned by the mobile phone millionaire.

Ms Stone was not provided with the identity of the true owner of the accommodation and ruled that Mr Johnson had breached parliamentary rules by failing to “make sufficient inquiries to establish the full facts about the funding arrangements” for the stay either before or after the break.

She said that Mr Johnson was obliged to establish “definitively who was to fund the free accommodation he had been offered, and what arrangements had been made to pay for it” before accepting the holiday.

But the PM objected to the finding, insisting that his entry in the register was made “in good faith”, as he regarded the holiday as a benefit in kind from Mr Ross. He said he had provided all the assistance he could to the standards commissioner and it was not clear what further enquires he could have made about the true ownership of the villa.

The committee overruled Ms Stone’s finding of a breach, accepting that the holiday was in fact a benefit in kind donated by Mr Ross to the PM.

But it added: “It is regrettable that a full account and explanation of the funding arrangements for Mr Johnson’s holiday accommodation has only come to light as a result of our own enquiries rather than at an earlier stage.

“If greater clarity had been made available to the Commissioner at the first instance this matter could have been cleared up many months ago.”