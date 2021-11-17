‘Her boot resting on my brother’s thigh’: Boris Johnson’s sister says he knew Ghislaine Maxwell at university

‘Shiny glamazon’ rested her high heels on future prime minister’s leg, says Rachel Johnson in colourful account of student days

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Wednesday 17 November 2021 19:47
comments
<p>Maxwell is awaiting trial in the US on charges of grooming underage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein</p>

Maxwell is awaiting trial in the US on charges of grooming underage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s sister has suggested that the prime minister was a university friend of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial in the US on charges of grooming underage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an article for The Spectator magazine, Rachel Johnson painted a colourful picture of the pair relaxing together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford, where they were contemporaries in the 1980s.

The “shiny glamazon” Maxwell had her high-heeled boot “resting on my brother Boris’s thigh” as she held forth to fellow students, she said.

Ms Johnson remained vague about how well her brother knew Maxwell at the time, but her decision to publicly link them will be an embarrassment for the prime minister at a time when Maxwell is facing one of the most high-profile trials of the decade.

Ms Johnson said it was “hard not to feel a batsqueak of pity” for Maxwell for her extended detention awaiting trial.

Recommended

“I intersected briefly with her at Oxford,” she wrote.

“As a fresher, I wandered into Balliol JCR one day in search of its subsidised breakfast granola-and-Nescafé offering and found a shiny glamazon with naughty eyes holding court astride a table, a high-heeled boot resting on my brother Boris’s thigh.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

“She gave me a pitying glance but I did manage to snag an invite to her party in Headington Hill Hall — even though I wasn’t in the same college as her and Boris.

“I have a memory of her father, Bob, coming out in a towelling robe and telling us all to go home.”

Ms Johnson said that “fairweather friends” would not now reveal they attended Maxwell’s party, adding: “You only know who your real chums are when you’re in the gutter.”

There was no immediate response from No 10 to Ms Johnson’s remarks.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments