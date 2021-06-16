Boris Johnson continues to have “full confidence” in Matt Hancock as health secretary, despite leaked text messages in which he apparently branded him “totally f*****g hopeless”, Downing Street has said.

The private WhatsApp messages were published by former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings in an explosive blogpost in which he again accused the health secretary of lying over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Downing Street today refused to confirm or deny the veracity of the screengrabbed messages, saying that they were “not going to engage with individual allegations”.

But Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said the PM continued to have “full confidence” in Mr Hancock as health secretary.

And in an apparent sign that Mr Hancock will keep his job, the spokesperson added: “The prime minister has worked very closely with the health secretary throughout and will continue to do so.”