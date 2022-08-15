Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson will only work on his second summer holiday if it is “urgent”, No 10 has admitted – as two huge removal vans arrived outside the famous front door.

The outgoing prime minister will not receive any official papers during his week in Greece, his spokesman said, just hours after a senior Tory claimed he would be “going through his red box”.

Mr Johnson is being criticised for taking a second holiday in August, but the spokesman declined to say why he did not wait until after he leaves office on 5 September.

Meanwhile, two big removal vans were parked outside No 10, prompting speculation that the prime minister will depart with a large amount of furniture from his lavishly refurbished flat.

He is able to take any fittings that he paid for himself – although many were originally funded by a rich Tory donor – raising questions about the infamous £840-a-roll gold wallpaper.

The spokesman was also unable to say whether Mr Johnson will return to Downing Street to live from next week, for the final fortnight of his premiership.

