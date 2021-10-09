Boris Johnson heads on holiday to Costa del Sol

Boris Johnson is taking a week-long holiday in Marbella, according to reports.

He left Britain on Friday and is reportedly staying in a luxury villa on the Costa del Sol in southern Spain.

It was not clear whether his wife Carrie and son Wilfred were with him.

A Spanish police source told the Mirror: “Officially we can't confirm but unofficially he's in a big luxury villa on the border between Marbella and Benahavis.

”We have been made aware that the British prime minister is staying and so we are all being extra vigilant. We know how important he is globally and what a potential target he is so there are extra patrols over the next few days.”

Downing Street has been approached for comment.

The prime minister's cut short his planned summer holiday in Somerset after just one day when the Taliban seized Kabul in August. He returned to the West Country shortly after the last UK troops left Afghanistan.

His Scotland staycation last summer nearly ended in “catastrophe” after he was swept out to sea while paddle-boarding.

His winter 2019 holiday to the Caribbean led to him being brought before the Commons standards committee due to a discrepancy over how the trip was funded.

Spain was on the amber list for overseas travel until Monday when the traffic light system was scrapped. Fully vaccinated travellers are now only required to take a test on day two after returning to the UK.