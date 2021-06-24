Fresh hope for foreign holidays as Boris Johnson says vaccination programme offers ‘real opportunity’

Britons have been offered fresh hope of foreign holidays after Boris Johnson said the vaccination programme offers a “real opportunity”.

Just days after urging people to stay at home, the prime minister switched tack – hinting quarantine requirements will be lifted soon for visits to ‘amber list’ countries.

“I think that the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab,” he said.

The comments come as the Balearic Islands, Malta and some Caribbean islands are expected to be added to the quarantine-free ‘green list’ later today.

But, more significantly, the government wants fully vaccinated Britons – and their children – to be able to travel to amber list countries, without the need for isolation of expensive testing on return.

Hinting that move is not far away, Mr Johnson said: “We’ve got more than 60 per cent of our population have now had two jabs, 83 per cent have had one jab. We’re really getting through it now.”

However, he added: “I’m not going to claim that this summer, for travel purposes, is going to be like any other summer. I don’t want to cast a pall over things but, as I said the other day, it will be different.”