Tory by-election candidate refuses to say if Boris Johnson is honest

Tiverton candidate Helen Hurford claimed question is designed to ‘catch me out’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 17 June 2022 09:54
Comments
<p>Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)</p>

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(PA Wire)

A Conservative candidate at an upcoming by-election has refused to say whether she believes Boris Johnson is honest, in the latest blow for the prime minister.

Helen Hurford, who is standing to retain the seat of Tiverton and Honiton for the governing party, also criticised the media’s “persistent regurgitating of Partygate”.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper the ex-headteacher twice declined to endorse the prime minister's honesty.

“I think Boris thinks that he is an honest person. How I conduct myself is how I conduct myself, and I think you are trying to catch me out here," she told the newspaper.

The prime minister has been accused of lying to parliament over his illegal lockdown partying, for which he was fined.

Recommended

Critics also point out that he has been sacked for lying from previous jobs as a journalist and a Tory opposition frontbencher.

The Liberal Democrats believe they could be on course to take the Devon seat from the Tories after the resignation of MP Neil Parish for looking at pornography in parliament.

A spokesperson for the opposition party said it was "astounding that Helen Hurford cannot even say if Boris Johnson is honest, yet still supports him as Prime Minister".

“Tiverton & Honiton has been taken for granted by the Conservatives for decades, and it’s clear voting for Boris Johnson’s candidate will not change this."

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The prime minister faces a dual by-election test next week, both in the south-west seat and in Wakefield – where Labour has mounted a campaign to recapture the red wall seat.

Recommended

His candidate in Wakefield Nadeem Ahmed, also raised eyebrows on Thursday after he said his predecessor Imran Ahmad Khan was "one bad apple" and "we still trust GPs after Harold Shipman killed hundreds of people".

Mr Khan was stood down as MP after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. He was jailed for 18 months.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in