Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list in full

Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list has finally been confirmed by the government, after months of wrangling.
Below is the full list of gongs handed out to those favoured by the prime minister.
Peerages
Mr Shaun Stephen Bailey
Current Conservative member of the London Assembly
Mr Benjamin Gascogne
Former Political Secretary and Deputy Chief of Staff to the former Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Mr Benjamin Houchen
Current Tees Valley Mayor
Mr Ross John Kempsell
Political Director of the Conservative Party and Director of the Conservative Research Department
Miss Charlotte Katherine Tranter Owen
Former Special Advisor to the former Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Mr Kulveer Singh Ranger
Formerly Director of Transport for Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP whilst Mayor of London, and Special Adviser to UK Government on digital strategy
Mr Daniel Robert Rosenfield
Former Downing Street Chief of Staff for the Former Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Order of the Companions of Honour
Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour
Sir William Nigel Paul Cash
Chair of the European Scrutiny Committee. For political and public service.
Order of the British Empire
Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Andrea Marie Jenkyns MP
Former Assistant Whip and Minister for Skills. For political and public service
The Right Honourable Amanda Anne Milling MP
Former Minister without Portfolio. For political and public service.
The Right Honourable Priti Patel MP
Former Home Secretary. For political and public service.
Ann Sindall
Personal Assistant to the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. For political and public service.
Michelle Williams-Walker
Former Special Adviser and Head of Operations for the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Knights Bachelor Knighthood
The Right Honourable Conor Burns MP
Former Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office. For political and public service.
The Right Honourable Simon Richard Clarke MP
Former Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Chief Secretary to the Treasury. For political and public service.
Benjamin William Elliot
Former Co-Chair of the Conservative Party. For political and public service.
Michael Louis David Fabricant MP
Conservative MP for Lichfield. For political and public service.
William John Lewis
Political Adviser to the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. For political and public service.
The Right Honourable Jacob William Rees-Mogg MP
Former Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency. For political and public service.
Order of the Bath
Companion of the Bath
Martin Alexander Baillie Reynolds
Former Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. For public service.
Order of the British Empire
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire
Guto Harri
Former Director of Communications at Downing Street and London City Hall. For political and public service.
Rosemary Bate-Williams
Former Press Secretary to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
David Joseph Blair
Former Foreign Affairs Speechwriter to the Prime Minister and Former Chief Foreign Correspondent for the Daily Telegraph. For public service.
Colin Cromarty Bloom
Former Faith Engagement Advisor to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Henry Charles Rixar Cook
Former Special Adviser to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Jack Doyle
Former Downing Street Director of Communications. For political and public service.
Roisha Maria Hughes
Former Principal Private Secretary to the Mayor of London. For public service.
Ray Arthur Lewis
Former Deputy Mayor of London. For political and public service.
Order of the British Empire
Officers of the Order of the British Empire
David Bruno John Canzini
Former Political Advisor to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Samantha Helen Cohen CVO
Former Director of the Office of the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Alexander Karczewski Crowley
Former Political Adviser to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Rebecca Rose Haggar Kaikitis
Councillor, London Borough of Hillingdon. For political and public service.
Samantha Geraldine Harrison
Former interim Permanent Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of the Office of the Prime Minister. For public service.
Benjamin Robert Mallet
Former Strategy Director for the General Election and London Campaign Director. For political and public service.
Robert Mark Raymond Oxley
Former Press Secretary at Downing Street. For political and public service.
Daniel James Ritterband
Former Head of the Mayor of London Campaign. For political and public service.
Sarah Elizabeth Rebecca Vaughan-Brown
Former Personal Adviser to Carrie Johnson. For political and public service.
Dr William Gerald Winter Warr
Senior Vice President, Global Health Strategy at BioNTech, former Senior Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Health, Social Care and Life Sciences. For political and public service.
Catherine Grace Rostron OBE
Senior Parliamentary Assistant and Special Adviser to the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. For political and public service.
Order of the British Empire
Members of the Order of the British Empire
Kelly Jo Dodge
Long-time Parliamentary hairdresser. For Parliamentary service.
Andrea Laybourne
Former Parliamentary Secretary to the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. For political and public service.
Richard John Mark
Senior Parliamentary Assistant to the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. For political and public service.
Gregory Alexander Munro
Senior Assistant and Adviser to the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. For political and public service.
Alexander Joseph Bryan Simpson
Former Parliamentary and Constituency Secretary to the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. For political and public service.
Lynda Teresa Summers
Former London Borough of Hillingdon. For public service.
