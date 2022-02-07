Labour demands answers over Boris Johnson’s new spin chief’s lobbying for Huawei

Labour is demanding answers after it emerged that Boris Johnson’s new spin chief lobbied the government for controversial Chinese tech firm Huawei.

Guto Harri came under fire on his first day as No 10’s director of communications over his past work for Hawthorn Advisers, a consultancy firm founded by the co-chair of the Tory party.

It was also reported that Mr Harri arranged a six-month leave of absence from the firm – to rescue Mr Johnson’s beleaguered administration – before being required to resign to take up his new role.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, seized on the revelation that Mr Harri lobbied for Huawei, which was banned from building the UK’s 5G network because of its close links to the Chinese state.

Mr Johnson initially gave the go-ahead with restrictions, before being forced to step back by a Conservative backbench revolt, amid criticism from the White House.

“We can’t have the revolving door from lobbying to government see potential national security issues arise,” Ms Rayner said.

“We need full transparency from Guto Harri about all contact he had with government in his former role and who his clients were.”

Hawthorn Advisers included Huawei as a major client in the two years that Mr Harri, a former BBC journalist, worked at the firm and he had “a hands-on role”, sources told The Sun.

A Downing Street source told the newspaper: “This is separate to his new role in No 10. This government is committed to removing Huawei from UK 5G networks by 2027.”

