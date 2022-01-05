Boris Johnson wrongly denies saying there was no need to fear soaring inflation

Prime minister refuses to correct Commons record – despite saying, in October, that worries were ‘unfounded’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 05 January 2022 16:41
Comments
<p>Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, accused Mr Johnson of getting it ‘so wrong’ by dismissing fears of rising prices </p>

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, accused Mr Johnson of getting it ‘so wrong’ by dismissing fears of rising prices

(Reuters TV)

Boris Johnson has wrongly denied saying there was no need to worry about soaring inflation, despite saying fears were “unfounded” just 3 months ago.

The prime minister was urged to correct the record when it was pointed out that his claim was untrue, but declined to do so in the House of Commons.

The controversy blew up when Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, accused Mr Johnson of getting it “so wrong” when, in October, he dismissed fears that prices are on the rise.

Interviewed on Sky News, he was asked “are you worried about inflation?” but insisted he was focused instead on prospects for “robust economic growth”.

“People have been worried about inflation for a very long time and those fears have been unfounded,” the prime minister said, after inflation was tipped to hit 5 per cent – with 6 per cent now forecast.

Recommended

In the Commons, Ms Rayner – standing in for the Covid-stricken Keir Starmer – reminded Mr Johnson of his remark, amid growing fears of a cost-of-living crisis.

“In October, the prime minister said that fears about inflation were unfounded, but working people across the country are starting the new year facing rising bills and ballooning prices, so how did he get it so wrong?” she asked.

He replied: “Of course, I said no such thing, because inflation is always something that we have to be careful about.

“But what we are doing is making sure that we protect the people of this country throughout what is unquestionably going to be a difficult period – and that’s why we are ensuring that we’ve lifted the living wage by record sums, we make sure people have cold weather payments, making sure that they have the warm homes discount.”

After prime minister’s questions, Ms Rayner rose again to ask Mr Johnson if he would “like to correct the record”, but he declined to do so.

In an error-ridden 40 minutes, the prime minister also lashed out at Labour for wanting tough new restrictions to combat the Omicron variant, when the party did not argue for them.

He also claimed Labour wants to rejoin the EU and that “poverty is down”, when the numbers living in relative poverty have risen sharply in recent years.

Twice, Mr Johnson claimed that warm home discount, to help with energy bills, is worth £140 per week – when the benefit actually pays £140 each year.

Recommended

The inflation rate is currently 5.1 per cent, but the Bank of England has predicted it will peak at 6 per cent in April – the highest figure since 1992.

That would be three times the official 2 per cent target, above which the chancellor is required to write an official letter to the Bank defending the disparity.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in