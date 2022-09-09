Boris Johnson says he was reduced to tears during interview about the Queen

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has said he was "moved to tears" during an interview about the Queen and had to ask a film crew to leave.

Speaking in the House of Commons the former prime minister paid tribute the Elizabeth II and recounted what he described as “a personal confession”.

"A few months ago the BBC came to see me to talk about Her Majesty the Queen. And we sat down and the cameras started rolling. And they requested that I should talk about her in the past tense," he said.

"And I'm afraid I simply choked up and I couldn't go on. I'm really not easily moved to tears, but I was so overcome with sadness, that I had to ask them to go away."

Mr Johnson, who went to see the Queen at Balmoral to resign just three days ago, added: “I know that today there are countless people in this country and around the world, who have experienced the same sudden access of unexpected emotion.”

He was speaking at a packed houses of parliament on Friday as MP after MP stood up to pay tribute the monarch – with dedications expected to continue into the evening and on Saturday.

In an earlier statement Mr Johnson branded the Queen “Elizabeth the Great”, on account of her being “the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history”.

More follows...