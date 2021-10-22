Boris Johnson used the £2.6m Downing Street briefing room for a private screening of the new James Bond film, according to a report not disputed by No 10.

The government has been under fire for spending millions on fitting out the room – only to scrap plans for White House-style press conferences, which was the purpose.

Instead, the room is used for twice-daily briefings with political journalists, but has been unavailable for the last two days for unspecified “events”.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman did not deny that No Time to Die was screened there last night for the prime minister and his staff, as The Times reported, saying he did not know the nature of the event that took place, or who attended.

The plan for televised press conferences was scrapped six months ago – after No 10 got cold feet over the prospect of his spokeswoman facing an intensive grilling from reporters.

Labour accused Mr Johnson of a “vanity project” in creating the room – but the government argued it needed a “modern press facility” and it did stage a media briefing by health secretary Sajid Javid this week.

The cost of the refit, of No 9 Downing Street, was revealed to be £2,607,767.67, largely excluding VAT, after a Freedom of Information request.

The bills included £1,848,695 for the “main works”, £198,024 on “long lead items”, and £33,395 on broadband equipment.

Allegra Stratton was due to front the televised briefings, but was instead handed the job of the government’s spokeswoman for the Cop26 climate summit.

While the briefing room is being used for ‘events”, the prime minister’s spokesman has held briefings, with no cameras, in No 10 instead.